Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield volunteers save Army more than $1.1M

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and 3rd Infantry Division leaders recognized 21 Volunteer of the Year nominees during a Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony April 29 at Club Stewart on Fort Stewart.

“There are hundreds more — spouses, Soldiers, retirees, civilians, and youth — who step up every day in ways that are never logged, never counted, and never formally recognized,” said Brig. Gen. Kevin Bradley, 3rd ID deputy commanding general of support.“But their impact is real, and it is felt across this entire installation.”

Over the last year, nearly 400 volunteers recorded 32,856.25 hours of service in the Volunteer Management Information System. The estimated amount of money saved by the Army because of the work of volunteers is $1,143,068.94.

“Just being noticed is amazing because we don’t do this for the recognition,” said Kendall Reese, a nominee for Spouse Volunteer of the Year. “We do it for the Soldiers, for the families, and for the kids.”

Many programs across the installation would not exist without the support of volunteers. The Soldier and Family Readiness Groups, USO, Marne Community and Spouses Club, 3rd ID Museum Gift Shop, DoWEA schools Parent Teacher Organizations, Second Harvest Food Bank, Drunk Driving Prevention Program, Community Mayoral Program, Youth Sports, American Red Cross, and Religious Education programs all depend on those who give their time, energy and talent.

“Volunteers bridge the gap between the resources the Army provides and the emerging needs of our Soldiers and families,” Bradley said. “They allow Soldiers to focus fully on their mission, knowing their families are supported, informed, and cared for.”

Through Brigade level submissions, the Volunteer of the Year awardees were reviewed and selected by the 3rd ID awards panel.

The Active-Duty Soldier Volunteer of the Year is Staff Sgt. Tanner Hagerty, assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. Over the past year, Hagerty has volunteered over 800 hours as a military mentor with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors as well as Operation Helping Hands.

The Spouse Volunteer of the Year is Kendall Reese, who serves as a junior advisor in the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldier and Family Readiness Group. Reese is the Garrison Mayor Program coordinator, a member of the Marne Community and Spouses Club, a part of the Diamond Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, and volunteers with the Directorate of Emergency Services to help run child car seat safety checks.

The Family Volunteer of the Year is the Pluim Family. Capt. Daniel Pluim along with his wife, Laina Pluim, continue to enhance the lives for the Soldiers and families of the 9th Engineer Battalion, 2nd ABCT. They established and built from the ground up the 530th Soldier and Family Readiness Group, raised funds for the Gila Ball, and spearheaded a SFRG fundraising event that raised over $2,500.

The Youth Volunteer of the Year is Hudson Harless who created and is the lead mentor of the 3CAB Kids Club, which is an organization that connects the children of deployed 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers. Harless also serves as a citizen archivist for the National Archives as well as a summer camp youth counselor.

The Civilian Volunteer of the Year is Jeffery Bergeron who serves military families across Hinesville, Liberty County, Bryan County, and McIntosh County through the American Red Cross as a duty officer, Disaster Action Team supervisor, and Home Fire Campaign lead. Bergeron responded to 67 emergencies and serves as a certified Disaster Cycle Services basic instructor teaching new volunteers the fundamentals of DAT operations.

“I was completely shocked, I didn’t expect it,” Hagerty said after receiving his award. “I don’t volunteer for this, but it means a lot to me that my command sees everything I’ve done.”

There are many ways to get involved in the Coastal Georgia Community but the best way to start is by showing up.

“If you show up for your community, they’ll show up for you,” said Reese.

To learn more about the Army Volunteer Corps on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, visit https://home.army.mil/stewart/about/Garrison/acs/volunteer

“The greatest impact you make is not the impact that you see directly, it’s the impact that lives on after whatever you’re doing,” said Hagerty.