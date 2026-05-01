Fort Belvoir Inducts 24 NCOs into ‘The Backbone of the Army’

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Twenty-four Soldiers from the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Belvoir Headquarters Battalion formally entered the noncommissioned officer corps during a time-honored induction ceremony Thursday at Wood Theater.

The time-honored military tradition marks the transition from follower to leader, officially recognizing the newly promoted corporals and sergeants as the "Backbone of the Army." Following a 3.2-mile esprit de corps run held a day earlier to build unit cohesion, Thursday's event was designed to impress upon the inductees the gravity of their new charge. For these 24 Soldiers, the day was defined by crossing the NCO Arch—a physical threshold representing their departure from the junior enlisted ranks.

The Foundation of Leadership

Col. Eddie Kinley, the Fort Belvoir Religious Services Office chaplain, set the tone for the morning with an invocation that focused on the character required for command.

"We ask that you may endow them with professionalism and pride, honor and integrity as they reach for higher heights and move from followers to leaders," Kinley said.

Following the prayer, Command Sgt. Maj. Reginald L.C. Smith, the Headquarters Battalion senior enlisted leader, addressed the formation. Smith highlighted the distinctiveness of the American NCO, noting that the U.S. Army’s reliance on decentralized leadership is often a point of wonder for foreign militaries.

"They were not used to seeing an enlisted person kind of lead and operate in that manner," Smith said, recounting observations of international rank structures. He underscored that the title of "Sergeant" is synonymous with "Trainer," telling the inductees, "I'm expecting you to train Soldiers as noncommissioned officers; be an expert trainer."

A table situated at the side of the stage, a lone POW/MIA table was illuminated as the theater lights dimmed. For the new NCOs it served as a stark reminder that leadership often requires enduring the same hardships and paying the same prices as those they are now charged to lead.

The Charge of the NCO

The heart of the ceremony featured a choreographed dialogue between the junior enlisted and their new leaders. One by one, Soldiers stood from the audience to challenge their NCOs, asking for more than just orders; they asked for guidance, understanding, and technical mastery.

In response, a newly promoted sergeant stood and responded to his subordinate. "I will build you into the Soldier that you can become," he vowed. "Soldier, there is one thing you must know: a noncommissioned officer is, was, and will always be a Soldier."

This exchange reinforced the "NCO Creed," emphasizing that while their authority had changed, their identity remained rooted in the profession of arms.

Sergeant Mame Mar emphasized that this responsibility is rooted in mutual respect. "My mentality is to treat people how you want to be treated," she added. "I want to treat my Soldiers or whoever I’m leading, how I would’ve wanted to be treated when I was a junior Soldier."

Crossing the Threshold

The ceremony culminated in the official crossing. As each name was called, the Soldiers stepped through the wooden NCO Arch and passed beneath the cold steel of crossed sabers.

The theater filled with the sound of their voices as they loudly announced their new ranks of Corporal or Sergeant before reporting to Command Sgt. Major Smith. Each leader received a certificate of induction and a formal charge, officially marking their entry into a lineage of leadership that dates to the founding of the Continental Army.