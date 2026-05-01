Two New Group Homes for Youth Requiring Mental Health and Addictions Support Open in Saskatoon

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2026

Two new group homes providing stable housing for youth experiencing mental health and addiction challenges officially opened in Saskatoon today. The Government of Saskatchewan is providing close to $1.4 million in annual operating funding for the Retreat Home program operated by EGADZ.

"These new Retreat Homes increase capacity for youth with complex needs and reflect our government's commitment to providing stable supports that help youth focus on recovery," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Through strong partnerships with EGADZ and the Saskatchewan Health Authority, we are creating safe spaces for our youth to heal and move towards brighter futures."

This project, called Wolf home, was made possible through a collaborative investment from multiple partners. The Government of Canada, through the Reaching Home Federal Homelessness Grant, contributed $400,000 toward construction. Additional contributions include $352,000 from the Ministry of Social Services, $298,000 from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, a $250,000 donation from local philanthropists Wally and Colleen Mah, and $200,000 from EGADZ's general reserves.

The Retreat Home program supports youth who require a higher level of care due to complex challenges with 24-hour care, cultural support and a youth-centred recovery program. The development of the two new group homes at their new location enabled the expansion of the program from five to 10 spaces.

"These new group homes will help offer Saskatoon youth additional mental health services, providing the resources they need for a healthier, safer life," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "I appreciate the great work that EGADZ is doing to help our young people feel cared for, supported, and equipped to face a better future."

The program is shaped by youth through the Youth Advisory Team, ensuring services reflect lived experience and meet real needs.

"It is important for young people to remain in their community supported by family and friends," the Youth Advisory Team said. "Wolf homes will make this happen."

EGADZ continues to play a vital role in supporting vulnerable youth in Saskatoon, delivering a range of programs focused on safety, stability, and long-term success.

"Wolf homes are another example of our commitment to the youth of Saskatoon," EGADZ Executive Director Don Meikle said. "With the opening of these two homes an additional 10 beds will be provided for youth ages 12 to 16. The homes will have additional supports including mental health and addiction services to ensure proper programing happens for the youth."

The previous Retreat Home location will become a new five-space group home for male youth. EGADZ also operates the Garden of Hope dedicated to youth with mental health and addictions needs.

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