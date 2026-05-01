Continued Support for SARCAN a Leader of Environmental Protection

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 1, 2026

The Ministry of Environment is providing more than $37 million to SARCAN, reinforcing the province's commitment to one of Saskatchewan's leading recycling and environmental stewardship organizations. Reflecting increased beverage container recycling, the 2026-27 budget saw an increase of $117,000 in grant payments to SARCAN through the Beverage Container Collection and Recycling Program.

"SARCAN continues to be a valued partner when it comes to waste reduction in Saskatchewan," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "They are a leader in environmental protection, job creation and economic growth through their province-wide recycling network."

In 2024-25, SARCAN collected and recycled approximately 491.6 million containers. That is a return rate of 82.6 per cent which is the second highest in Canada, exceeding the national average of 75.9 per cent. Through these efforts, SARCAN diverted more than 43.4 million pounds of material from landfills across Saskatchewan.

"At the core of our partnership with the province of Saskatchewan is our shared dedication to building sustainable communities across Saskatchewan," SARC and SARCAN Recycling Executive Director Amy McNeil said. "As an inclusive employer with a team of over 900 SARCAN recyclers in 65 communities, we are excited to continue our important mission of sustainable and social development."

In addition to managing the Beverage Container Collection and Recycling Program, SARCAN has partnered with other recycling programs to create a one-stop-recycling-shop. Customers can also drop off used paint, batteries, foam packaging, flexible plastics, glass containers and end-of-life electronics at SARCAN locations across the province. Check out their website for more information about what you can bring to SARCAN.

SARCAN is a division of SARC, a provincial association of approximately 100 community-based organizations that work with people of all abilities to reach their full potential and enjoy full citizenship. For more than five decades, SARC has supported nonprofit organizations in the areas of training, consulting, services and leadership.

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