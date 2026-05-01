ClaimCrush Launches AI That Fact-Checks Videos, Live Streams, and Debates in Real Time

New platform verifies claims across YouTube Live, Discord, and social media with structured verdicts and real sources.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClaimCrush , an AI-powered fact-checking platform, today announced the launch of new capabilities that allow users to verify claims across videos, images, text, and live streams in real time.Designed for content creators, journalists, and researchers, ClaimCrush analyzes spoken and written statements, extracts individual claims, and evaluates them against credible sources.The platform returns structured verdicts such as Supported, Partially Supported, or Contradicted, alongside clear reasoning.A key innovation is its live fact-checking capability, enabling users to verify claims instantly during YouTube Live streams, Discord calls, Instagram Live sessions, and other real-time environments with a single click.The company also introduced a debate feature, allowing users to engage in discussions while the AI evaluates arguments, fact-checks claims, and determines a winner based on evidence and logical consistency.Unlike traditional tools that summarize content, ClaimCrush focuses on breaking information into discrete claims and verifying each individually, enabling deeper analysis and clearer understanding of what is true.The platform is available on web, Android, and as a Chrome extension. Early traction includes strong engagement and adoption by content creators with large audiences.ClaimCrush is also expanding into B2B custom fact-checking solutions, offering configurable source sets and workflows for organizations.The company’s mission is to become the go-to platform for verifying information online and reducing misinformation.About ClaimCrushClaimCrush is an AI platform that verifies claims across videos, images, and text in seconds, delivering structured verdicts with transparent reasoning and real sources. The company is building infrastructure for claim verification and research across the internet.

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