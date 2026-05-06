Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC sells the 1st Scienco/FAST InTank FITT Ballast Water Treatment System.

Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC sells the 1st Scienco/FAST InTank FITT Ballast Water Treatment System.

This milestone reflects our commitment to bringing practical, forward-thinking solutions to the maritime industry.” — Shane Stewart

HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC recognized for selling the first Scienco/FAST InTank FITT Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS).This recognition marks a significant industry milestone, highlighting Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC as the first company to commercially sell and deploy the Scienco/FAST InTank FITT BWTS. The award underscores the company’s role in advancing in-tank ballast water treatment technology, offering a practical alternative to traditional inline systems while reducing retrofit complexity for vessel operators.Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC supplied multiple Scienco/FAST InTank FITT BWTS units for U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-compliant multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs) and research/survey vessels. The company managed the project from initial consultation through system specification and final delivery, coordinating closely with engineering teams, operations personnel, and the vessel owner to ensure alignment with performance requirements and installation constraints.“This milestone reflects our commitment to bringing practical, forward-thinking solutions to the maritime industry,” said Shane Stewart, Operations Director of Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC. “We see significant opportunity for this technology across multiple vessel segments.”“As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, solutions like the InTank FITT BWTS will play an important role,” said Rudolf Mes, Senior Vice President, Ballast Water Division, Scienco/FAST InTank. “This project demonstrates a viable path forward for operators seeking efficient compliance options.”This milestone signals a broader shift in ballast water treatment strategies, demonstrating that in-tank solutions can provide a viable alternative to traditional inline systems. As adoption increases, this approach has the potential to redefine how vessel operators address compliance and system integration challenges across the industry.About Separator Spares & Equipment, LLCBased in Houma, Louisiana, Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC is a leading supplier of complete centrifugal separators oil filtration systems , and plate heat exchangers packages. The woman-owned company has grown from a spare parts provider to a thriving, reliable, global supplier of spare parts and engineered equipment. Serving marine, oil and gas, power generation, and industrial markets, Separator Spares & Equipment is known for its reliability, technical expertise, and commitment to helping customers reduce downtime and maintain peak system performance.

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