Connecticut Technical Education and Career System Celebrates the Completion of Seven Solar Energy Projects Across the State

MANCHESTER, Conn. (May 1, 2026) – The Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) and Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS), along with partners the Connecticut Green Bank (Green Bank) and Verogy, today announced that seven solar energy projects at technical high schools across the state are nearing final completion.

The seven projects, including rooftop and carport installations, will collectively deliver almost 4 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to the schools. Additionally, CTECS will save approximately $5.4 million in energy costs over the lifetime of the panels while reducing carbon emissions by the equivalent of approximately 2,290 metric tons annually.

CTECS Executive Director Dr. Alice Pritchard, DAS Commissioner Michelle Gilman, Connecticut Green Bank Executive Vice President of Financing Programs Mackey Dykes, and Verogy Chief Operating Officer Steven DeNino were joined by students, state and local officials, and other project partners at a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event for a 756.8-kilowatt (kW) carport system serving Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester, one of the schools benefiting from solar.

“Today’s ribbon cutting marks more than the completion of a project, it reflects a commitment to using our resources more efficiently to benefit students while also exposing them to emerging energy technologies,” said CTECS Executive Director Dr. Alice Pritchard. “We’re especially grateful to our project partners for their collaboration in bringing these projects to completion so quickly.”

“DAS is proud to be part of a project that reflects Connecticut’s strong commitment to sustainability," said DAS Commissioner Michelle Gilman. "By expanding clean energy at CTECS campuses, we’re reducing costs, lowering emissions, and creating hands-on learning opportunities that prepare students for careers in a growing green economy.”

“These projects are the result of significant coordination among CTECS, DAS, Verogy, and the Green Bank,” said Mackey Dykes, Executive Vice President of Financing Programs at the Connecticut Green Bank. “Using Solar MAP+, we have helped streamline the process of going solar for state and municipal properties and affordable multifamily housing. We are excited to see these CTECS projects start producing savings.”

"It's a privilege to help deliver clean, renewable energy to Connecticut's technical schools, and we're proud of what this team accomplished together,” said Steve DeNino, Chief Operating Officer, Verogy. “As a Connecticut-based company, these projects hit close to home. Having the chance to give CTECS students a firsthand look at where the solar industry is headed made these projects especially rewarding."

“This ribbon-cutting ceremony represents more than just the installation of solar panels; it represents a commitment to our future, fellow students, and our community,” said Olivia Garreffa, senior Electrical student at Howell Cheney Technical High School.

In addition to the carport system serving Howell Cheney Technical High School, the other schools benefiting from the solar energy systems include:

· W.F. Kaynor Technical High School (Waterbury) – 448.8 kW rooftop system

· A.I. Prince Technical High School (Hartford) – 170.5 kW rooftop system

· Eli Whitney Technical High School (Hamden) – 832.7 kW rooftop and carport systems

· Emmett O’Brien Technical High School (Ansonia) – 897.6 kW rooftop and carport systems

· Henry Abbott Technical High School (Danbury) – 656.7 kW carport system

· H.H. Ellis Technical High School (Danielson) – 959.2 kW roof and carport system