You Can Live Again Presents: Symposium & Awards Announcements at the House of Blues Foundation Room Dallas

An Afternoon of Empowerment, Healing & Elevation at the House of Blues Foundation Room Dallas

An Afternoon of Empowerment, Healing & Elevation at the House of Blues Foundation Room Dallas” — Kertrina Dauway

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- You Can Live Again proudly announces its highly anticipated Symposium & Awards Announcements, taking place on Sunday, May 17 at 2:30 PM at the elegant House of Blues – Foundation Room, located at 2200 N. Lamar, Dallas, TX.This inspiring afternoon will bring together leaders, visionaries, entrepreneurs, and changemakers for a powerful experience centered around empowerment, healing, resilience, and elevation. The event serves as a special occasion to announce the upcoming honorees for the prestigious annual You Can Live Again Awards Gala, celebrating individuals who have overcome adversity and are making extraordinary impacts in their communities.The event will be hosted by renowned television personality Erin Hunter, Host of Good Morning Texas, alongside special co-host LeeAnne Locken, star of Real Housewives of Dallas and Co-Host of Ladies on Late Night.Guests will experience an elegant afternoon inside the exclusive Foundation Room featuring inspiring conversations, meaningful connections, and the official recognition of individuals whose journeys reflect courage, perseverance, and purpose.“This event is about honoring strength, celebrating resilience, and announcing greatness,” says Kertrina Dauway, Founder of You Can Live Again. “We believe your story is not over. No matter what life brings, you can rise, heal, and live again.”The annual You Can Live Again movement continues to inspire individuals across the nation through its platform of hope, transformation, and leadership.Event Details:You Can Live Again Symposium & Awards AnnouncementsDate: Sunday, May 17Time: 2:30 PMLocation: House of Blues – Foundation Room2200 N. LamarDallas, TXTheme:Empower • Heal • ElevateMotto:Be Inspired. Be Uplifted. Be Transformed.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or nominations for this year’s awards, please contact:You Can Live Again📧 info@youcanliveagain.net🌐 www.youcanliveagain.net⁠�

You Can Live Again Awards Expo & Announcements 2024

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