National Psoriasis Foundation to Honor Emerging Leaders at Third Annual Houston Soirée

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) will host its third annual Houston Soirée on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the C. Baldwin Hotel in downtown Houston. The signature fundraising event will bring together community leaders, clinicians, researchers, advocates, and supporters in support of NPF’s mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those affected.Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner program, inspirational remarks, and a celebratory post-program gathering. Funds raised support critical initiatives to improve patient outcomes and advance advocacy, education, and research.A highlight of the evening will be the recognition of two distinguished emerging leaders whose work is advancing the field of dermatology and improving care for patients living with psoriatic disease: Oyetewa Asempa, M.D. and Harrison P. Nguyen, M.D.Dr. Asempa is an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine and Director of the Skin of Color Clinic within Baylor’s Department of Dermatology. She is a nationally recognized dermatologist specializing in hair loss and scalp disorders, with a focus on advancing equitable care and improving outcomes for diverse patient populations.Dr. Nguyen is a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon based in Houston, Texas, and Founder and Managing Director of Harrison Dermatology & Research Group. He specializes in inflammatory skin diseases and immunodermatology, with a focus on psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and related conditions. His work integrates clinical care, research, and health economics to improve access, equity, and long-term patient outcomes. He serves as Principal Investigator on multiple clinical trials and holds academic appointments at the University of Houston College of Medicine and Baylor College of Medicine.“The Houston Soirée is an opportunity to raise critical funds and recognize leaders whose work is shaping the future of dermatology and improving the lives of patients,” said Carol Osterhaus, Senior Manager with the National Psoriasis Foundation based in Houston. “We are proud to honor Dr. Asempa and Dr. Nguyen for their outstanding contributions to the field.”The Houston Soirée promises an inspiring evening dedicated to community, innovation, and impact in the fight against psoriatic disease.Event DetailsHouston SoiréeSaturday, September 26, 2026C. Baldwin Hotel400 Dallas StreetHouston, Texas 77002For tickets, tables, or sponsorship opportunities, visit psoriasis.org/houstonsoiree or contact Carol Osterhaus at costerhaus@psoriasis.org.About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, dedicated to driving efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improving the lives of those affected through research, advocacy, education, and support.

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