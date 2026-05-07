Seas the Day Chicago Launches as a Trusted Guide to Chicago’s Best Boat Charters and Water and Land Tours and Activities

Seas the Day Now In Chicago

New Chicago-focused website brings a decade of hospitality and tour expertise from Seas the Day Charters U.S Virgin Islands to the Windy City

Chicago is one of the greatest cities in the world, and it deserves a trusted resource that helps people find truly memorable things to do both on the water and on land.” — Hope Stawski

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seas the Day Charters USVI , a leading charter and tour company known for delivering exceptional yacht charters, boat rentals, and boat tours in the U.S. Virgin Islands, today announced the launch of Seas the Day Chicago , a new website designed to help visitors and locals discover the best boat tours, land tours, and activities in Chicago.The new website, seasthedaychicago.com, brings the trusted experience and guest-first approach of Seas the Day Charters USVI to one of America’s most iconic travel destinations. After ten years of helping guests create unforgettable experiences on the water in the Caribbean, the company is applying that same standard of quality, service, and attention to detail to Chicago’s vibrant tourism market.Seas the Day Chicago was created to make planning easier for travelers who want memorable, well-chosen experiences across the city. From architectural boat tours on the Chicago River and private outings on Lake Michigan to food tours, cultural experiences, sightseeing excursions, family activities, and seasonal attractions, the platform is designed to showcase outstanding options for every type of guest.“Chicago is one of the greatest cities in the world, and it deserves a trusted resource that helps people find truly memorable things to do both on the water and on the land,” said Hope Stawski, President of Seas the Day Charters. “ For ten years, our team has focused on providing the very best in yacht charters, boat rentals, and boat tours. With Seas the Day Chicago, we are bringing that same commitment to quality and guest experience to a new destination. Our goal is to help visitors spend less time searching and more time enjoying the city.”The launch reflects the company’s broader mission to connect travelers with high-quality experiences that are easy to understand, easy to book, and worth recommending. Seas the Day Charters USVI has built its reputation by helping guests navigate the many choices available in a destination and select experiences that match their interests, schedule, budget, and travel style. Seas the Day Chicago extends that approach to a city known for its lakefront, skyline, architecture, neighborhoods, restaurants, museums, sports, music, and history.Chicago offers a wide range of tours and activities, but travelers can often feel overwhelmed when deciding what to book. Seas the Day Chicago aims to simplify that process by presenting carefully selected experiences in a clear and useful way. The site is intended to serve first-time visitors, repeat travelers, corporate groups, families, couples, wedding parties, and Chicago residents looking for a fresh way to experience their own city.A major focus of the platform is Chicago’s connection to the water. The city’s identity is deeply tied to Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, making boat tours and water-based experiences a natural cornerstone of the site. Drawing on a decade of marine tourism experience, Seas the Day Chicago is positioned to help guests better understand the differences between boat tour options, private rentals, sightseeing cruises, sunset outings, and special-event experiences.At the same time, the site expands beyond the water to include land-based tours and activities that showcase the full character of Chicago. Visitors can use Seas the Day Chicago as a starting point for discovering architecture, food, history, arts, entertainment, neighborhoods, and seasonal attractions throughout the city.Seas the Day Chicago is now live at seasthedaychicago.com and will continue to expand with new recommendations, featured experiences, travel tips, and activity categories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.