Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition

Brings together two trusted leaders to deliver stronger recovery performance and a better patient financial experience.

This acquisition represents an important step in our continued evolution as a full-service healthcare revenue cycle partner.” — Dave Peters

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris & Harris, Ltd. (the “Company” or “Harris & Harris”), a leader in accounts receivable management, revenue cycle solutions and customer care, today announced the acquisition of Frost-Arnett Company (“Frost-Arnett”), a nationally recognized healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management firm.This strategic combination brings together two highly successful, complementary organizations with decades of industry-leading expertise and proven outcomes, creating a stronger consolidated business with differentiated capabilities. It further strengthens the Company’s position in the healthcare market and expands its ability to deliver comprehensive revenue cycle management solutions to a broader client base.Founded in 1893, Frost-Arnett maintains a long-standing legacy in healthcare accounts receivable management, deep client relationships, and a highly experienced team. The combination enhances the Company’s ability to deliver solutions across the revenue cycle, including early out services, bad debt collections, complex claims resolution, insurance follow up, and denials management. Additionally, the acquisition expands operational scale, enhances service delivery capabilities, and strengthens the Company’s ability to deliver clients improved outcomes and service.“This acquisition represents an important step in our continued evolution as a full-service healthcare revenue cycle partner,” said David Peters, President and CEO of Harris & Harris. “Frost-Arnett has an outstanding reputation in the healthcare industry, and their talented team and client-first approach align closely with ours. We are excited about Frost-Arnett’s PayJourneyTM suite of solutions, which, among other solutions across the revenue cycle, includes patient financing and late-stage account recovery solutions. Together, we are well positioned to deliver enhanced value to our clients through expanded capabilities and a shared commitment to performance and compliance.”Frost-Arnett emphasized the strategic alignment and long-term opportunity created by the combination. “For more than a century, Frost-Arnett has built a legacy defined by strong client partnerships, consistent performance, and deep expertise in healthcare revenue cycle management,” said Jason Meyer, Frost-Arnett’s CEO. “Harris & Harris shares the same commitment to operational excellence and forward-looking innovation. This combination creates a differentiated platform with scale, capabilities and vision to better serve our clients and adjust to the evolving needs of the healthcare market. We are excited to build on our shared foundation and deliver expanded solutions to our clients,” said Paul Sachtleben, Frost-Arnett’s President.Action RCM Brand ExpansionThis acquisition also marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of Action RCM, Harris & Harris’ dedicated healthcare revenue cycle brand. Frost-Arnett will enhance Action RCM’s ability to deliver comprehensive revenue cycle solutions while maintaining continuity for existing clients. Action RCM reflects the Company’s commitment to innovation, specialization, and a more upstream, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle performance.About Harris & HarrisHarris & Harris is one of the nation’s leading receivable recovery solution providers, serving the healthcare, government, and utilities industries. For more than 58 years, the Company has been guided by the principles of respect, compassion, and trust. Harris & Harris treats its clients’ business as if it were their own—combining operational excellence, advanced analytics, and a collaborative approach to drive results. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Visit https://www.harriscollect.com/ for more information. About Frost-ArnettFrost-Arnett is a healthcare-focused revenue cycle and accounts receivable management firm with a long-standing reputation for delivering strong financial outcomes and exceptional client service to hospitals, health systems, and provider organizations across the United States. The company is known for its experienced team, compliance-focused approach, and commitment to supporting client success.

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