NEWS RELEASE: MARCH 2026 VISITOR SPENDING AND VISITOR ARRIVALS WERE IMPACTED BY THE KONA LOW STORMS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC ANALYSIS DIVISION

MARCH 2026 VISITOR SPENDING AND VISITOR ARRIVALS WERE IMPACTED BY THE KONA LOW STORMS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 30, 2026

HONOLULU – Total spending by visitors in March 2026 was $1.96 billion (measured in nominal dollars), a 1.6 percent decrease compared to March 2025, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). There were 888,349 total visitors in March 2026, down 1.7 percent compared to March 2025 (903,891 visitors).

Two Kona Low storms impacted the Hawaiian Islands March 10–15 and March 19–24, 2026. These storm systems occurred during spring break which varies across the U.S. Visitors who arrived by air service to Hawai‘i during the storms were affected by flight delays and cancelations. Many visitors who came by out-of-state cruise ships could not visit all scheduled ports on the itineraries. Most national and state parks and other popular visitor attractions were closed due to the severe weather.

There were 869,063 visitors in March 2026 who arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 19,286 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 890,010 visitors (-2.4%) arrived by air and 13,882 visitors (+38.9%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in March 2025.

The average length of stay by total visitors in March 2026 was 8.14 days, compared to 8.43 days in March 2025. The statewide average daily census in March 2026 was 233,203 visitors compared to 245,813 visitors (-5.1%) in March 2025.

In March 2026, 424,581 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 7.4 percent decline from March 2025 (458,570 visitors). In March 2026, total spending by U.S West visitors was $882.1 million, the average daily spending was $270 per person and the average length of stay was 7.71 days. In March 2025, U.S. West visitors recorded total spending of $931.1 million, the average daily spending was $252 per person and the average length of stay was 8.07 days.

For the month of March 2026, there were 271,291 visitors from the U.S. East, a 13.9 percent increase from March 2025 (238,163 visitors). In March 2026, total spending by U.S. East visitors was $696.8 million, the average daily spending was $296 per person and the average length of stay was 8.69 days. In March 2025, U.S. East visitors recorded total spending of $619.9 million, the average daily spending was $289 per person and the average length of stay was 9.01 days. Many U.S. East visitors arrived in early March for their spring break and arrived before the Kona Low storms.

In March 2026, 67,014 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 8.8 percent from March 2025 (61,605 visitors). Of the 67,014 visitors in March 2026, 66,778 visitors arrived on international flights and 236 visitors came on domestic flights. In March 2026, total spending by Japanese visitors was $97.0 million, the average daily spending was $248 per person and the average length of stay was 5.84 days. In March 2025, Japanese visitors recorded total spending of $91.9 million, the average daily spending was $248 per person and the average length of stay was 6.00 days.

In March 2026, 47,490 visitors arrived from Canada, an 11.4 percent decrease from March 2025 (53,621 visitors). Of the 47,490 visitors in March 2026, 41,203 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,287 visitors came on domestic flights. In March 2026, total spending by Canadian visitors was $128.2 million, the average daily spending was $218 per person and the average length of stay was 12.39 days. In March 2025, Canadian visitors recorded total spending of $134.0 million, the average daily spending was $222 per person and the average length of stay was 11.23 days.

There were 58,687 visitors from all other international markets in March 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 78,052 visitors (-24.8%) from all other international markets in March 2025.

Air capacity to Hawai‘i in March 2026 (5,562 transpacific flights with 1,247,294 seats) increased compared to March 2025 (5,486 flights, +1.4% with 1,189,430 seats, +4.9%).

VIEW FULL NEWS RELEASE AND TABLES

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

In March 2026, back-to-back Kona Low storms brought severe weather to the Hawaiian Islands, causing extensive flooding and damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. The impacts were felt most heavily in parts of the North Shore of O‘ahu, West Maui, Moloka‘i and Hawai‘i Island.

During these storm events, numerous flight delays and cancellations, trip disruptions and the temporary closure of many visitor attractions and excursions resulted in an estimated loss of more than $300 million in tourism revenue.

As recovery efforts continue, we remain committed to encouraging respectful travel, supporting local businesses and promoting volunteer opportunities to mālama Hawai‘i. I am currently working with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority to secure funding for a tourism recovery campaign designed to address the economic impacts of these storms. This effort aims to restore visitor traffic in a way that sustains local businesses, protects local jobs and uplifts communities across the islands.

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