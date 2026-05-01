State fire marshal announces 2026 Wildfire Season Staffing Grant recipients

In preparation for the upcoming wildfire season, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has awarded nearly $6 million in grants to boost response staffing across Oregon. The agency’s 2026 Wildfire Season Staffing Grant was awarded to 180 local fire agencies, providing up to $35,000 to bring on extra firefighters through October.

“Over the years, we have offered this grant to the Oregon fire service, and it has been a game changer,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The Oregon fire service has been able to prevent fires from escalating to a much larger, more costly regional or statewide responses.”

Local fire agencies can use the funding to hire seasonal firefighters or pay for additional shift work. The goal of the grant is to reduce response times and keep fires small and from impacting Oregon communities.

The wildfire season staffing grant is in its fifth year and each summer proves to be a valuable investment in the Oregon fire service. Smaller, rural fire agencies that may depend on volunteers for response are prioritized in the grant process. Having dedicated staff has led to several agencies being able to respond to other life-safety emergencies.

“I can say without hesitation this grant had a direct and immediate impact on our ability to respond to the Alder Springs and Flat fires in 2025,” Fire Chief Sean Hartley with Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue said. “The additional personnel funded by the grant meant we had more firefighters available when these large incidents occurred. This support strengthened our operational readiness when it mattered most.”

A list of recipient agencies can be found on the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s website. Recognizing the importance of this grant, the Oregon Legislature has allocated funding for the grant in 2027.