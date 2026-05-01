The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Offers a Health Care Manager Certification and Education Program

HEALTH CARE MANAGER CERTIFICATION PROGRAM

Certification and Education Program in Health Care Management Offered for Health Care Professionals by AIHCP, Inc.

This certification credential provides a solid foundation in management principles while demonstrating a commitment to advanced professional practice and personal growth and achievement. ” — Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc. has officially announced its comprehensive Health Care Management Certification and Continuing Education program. Designed specifically for health care professionals and qualified para-professionals, this program provides the essential knowledge, skills, and credentialing required to effectively manage resources in today’s dynamic and challenging health care environments.

The health care industry expects professionals to be highly knowledgeable and to practice at the highest levels of quality and ethical standards. The newly introduced certification program caters specifically to front-line managers and department directors who desire to elevate their leadership capabilities. By attaining this professional certification, individuals demonstrate a profound commitment to advanced practice, increasing their marketability and competitiveness in the health care management job market.

To achieve the Certified Health Care Manager credential, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous educational component consisting of 220 contact hours of continuing education. The program is accessible to a wide range of qualified professionals, including registered nurses, licensed social workers, physicians, and individuals holding a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a health-related field.

"The health care industry demands a high level of clinical expertise alongside exceptional organizational leadership. Medical facilities require professionals who can effectively manage human resources, oversee daily operations, and maintain strict quality standards. This growing need for competent leadership at the departmental level has made specialized administrative training more important than ever," says Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., MBA, RN, ANP-BC, NEA-BC, FACHE, President and Executive Director of The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

He continues to discuss this by adding that Front-line managers and department directors face unique challenges. They must bridge the gap between executive strategic visions and the daily realities of patient care. Relying solely on clinical experience is rarely enough to navigate the complexities of modern health care management and administration. Professionals need targeted knowledge in leadership, ethics, resource allocation, and operational efficiency to excel in these specialty management roles.

Pursuing a recognized professional credential offers a clear pathway to gaining this essential knowledge. The American Institute of Health Care Professionals (AIHCP) provides a comprehensive Health Care Management Certification and curriculum of health care manager courses designed specifically for health care professionals aspiring to lead. This credential provides a solid foundation in management principles while demonstrating a commitment to advanced professional practice.

Earning this certification yields significant advantages for your career trajectory. It verifies your expertise, expands your professional network, and positions you as a highly qualified candidate for competitive administrative roles. The following sections explore the specific benefits of becoming a Certified Health Care Manager and how this achievement can transform your professional life.

The core of the program is a full curriculum of comprehensive continuing education courses that candidates take in order to qualify for the prestigious certification. The lessons learned from each course provide valuable insight and real-world technical skills that professionals can use to improve in specific areas of their work, including budgeting, personnel management, and insurance, models and theories of management and much more. Flexible hours, mentor support, and detailed materials are all included in these healthcare manager CE (continuing education) courses, enabling you to be an even more valuable member of the team at your own pace. The courses have many Board approvals and those successfully completed the courses receive a certificate of completion with approved contact hours. There is open enrollment into the curriculum and candidates/students may begin the program at anytime. All of the courses are taught/mentored by Mark C. Barabas, DHA, LFACHE, a distinguished long-time acute care and hospital systems CEO and health care consultant, as well as a Life Time Fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives. Mark is also a senior member of the Advisory Board of AIHCP, Inc.

Registered Nurses participating in the program have the unique option to complete an additional continuing education module in Nursing Management. Successful completion of this module grants a dual certification, allowing the professional to be recognized as a Certified Specialist in Nursing Management. This nursing management certification allows RN's the opportunity to enhance their professional growth and practices and achieve upward career mobility. Certified Nurse Managers today practice at a much higher level of specialty practice and responsibility and the AIHCP certification program provides the opportunity to achieve the needed education and credential for this expanded role. All certifications awarded by the organization are valid for a four-year period, supported by a robust recertification process to ensure that credentialed members maintain ongoing education and contemporary skill attainment.

About The American Institute of Health Care Professionals

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc. is a professional organization serving various health care professionals, providing Health Care Certification, Continuing Education, and Fellowship programs in their practice specialty. Dedicated to continued learning, growth, and achievement, the organization offers programs designed to enhance and expand health care practices, increase marketability, and recognize credentialed experts.





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