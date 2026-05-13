Televero Behavioral Health Reports 97% Satisfaction Across 85,000+ Appointments

Televero Behavioral Health Logo Mental Health Awareness Month

Televero releases patient outcome data for Mental Health Awareness Month, powered by real-time measurement-based care

We measure whether patients are actually getting better, and we put that data in front of clinicians while the patient is still in treatment, not after.” — Ray Wolf, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Behavioral Health released patient outcome data reflecting results across more than 85,000 appointments delivered in the past year, commemorating Mental Health Awareness Month with evidence of what measurement-based care produces at scale.

The numbers reflect something specific about how Televero delivers care. 85% of patients show measurable improvement by their first follow-up visit.* 97% report satisfaction.** 85% complete their care plans. More than 4,000 referring physicians trust Televero with their patients. Each of these outcomes traces back to the same source: a measurement-based care model that tracks patient progress continuously and returns that data to clinicians while treatment is still underway.

"Most of the industry is still measuring activity," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. "Appointments scheduled. Claims submitted. Beds filled. We measure something different. We measure whether patients are actually getting better, and we put that data in front of our clinicians while the patient is still in treatment, not after. That changes what a clinician can do. When you can see that a patient is off track before they disengage, you can intervene. When therapy and medication management share one record, handoffs don't become drop-offs. The data doesn't replace the clinical relationship. It protects it. These outcome numbers are what happens when you build the infrastructure to support clinicians instead of just counting what they do."

How measurement-based care works at Televero

Televero's care model is built around measurement-based care, an evidence-based practice of using routine patient-reported assessments throughout treatment to inform clinical decisions and keep patients actively engaged in their care. Clinicians receive real-time data on patient progress using standardized behavioral health assessments, allowing treatment to be adjusted based on evidence rather than assumption. Therapy and psychiatry operate on a shared record, so every member of a patient's care team sees the same information at the same time.

The result is a care model where variability gets caught early. Patients who are not responding to treatment are identified and redirected before they disengage. Care plans are built around measurable goals, which is why 85% of patients complete them.

Why this matters in May

Mental Health Awareness Month, observed each May since 1949, draws significant public attention to the gap between the need for behavioral health care and the quality of care available. Televero's position is that access alone is not enough. Getting a patient in the door matters, but what happens after matters more.

Televero currently delivers more than 11,000 patient sessions per month across a psychiatrist-led care model that integrates therapy, counseling, and medication management. The company accepts all insurance plans and was ranked #54 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States, reflecting 4,962% three-year growth. That growth has been built on a single premise: that better data produces better care, and better care produces a business worth building.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a physician-led behavioral health provider delivering online therapy, counseling, psychiatry, and neurotesting. A psychiatrist leads every patient care team, ensuring that therapy and medication management work in coordination. Televero serves patients nationally, accepting all commercial and government insurance plans.

*Based on validated clinical measures completed by patients, comparing scores at intake to first follow-up.

**Based on patient satisfaction surveys.

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