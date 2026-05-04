DCINY Presents Perpetual Light: Duruflé's Requiem and Vivaldi's Gloria at Carnegie Hall

DCINY: Perpetual Light Conductors Andy Waggoner (STLCCC), Catherine Sailer (Vivaldi: Gloria), and Marie Bucuy-Calavan (Duruflé: Requiem) DCINY Performance at Carnegie Hall with choir and orchestra Poster Art for DCINY Presents Perpetual Light: Duruflé’s Requiem and Vivaldi’s Gloria | Carnegie Hall | May 26, 2026

Two sacred masterworks anchor an evening of transcendent artistry at Carnegie Hall on May 26, 2026 with Marie Bucoy-Calavan, Catherine Sailer, and Andy Waggoner

The darkness makes the light unbearable in the best way. Duruflé and Vivaldi, grief and radiance, in the same hall, brought to life by singers from across the world. That's the DCINY moment.” — Iris Derke, DCINY General Director & Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCINY (Distinguished Concerts International New York) presents Perpetual Light: Duruflé's Requiem and Vivaldi's Gloria at Carnegie Hall , one night only on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall (881 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019).Conductor Marie Bucoy-Calavan leads the Distinguished Concerts Singers International and Distinguished Concerts Orchestra in Maurice Duruflé's immortal Requiem, and Conductor Catherine Sailer balances darkness with perpetual light in Antonio Vivaldi's most famed choral work, the profound and jubilant Gloria. Soprano Amy Owens, mezzo-soprano Abigail Nims, and baritone Peter Kendall Clark join as featured soloists. The evening also features Andy Waggoner conducting the St. Louis County Community Chorus in contemporary American choral works by Eric Whitacre, Joseph Martin, Mark Hayes, and Dan Forrest. (see program notes) Duruflé's Requiem, completed in 1947 and steeped throughout in Gregorian chant, is among the most beloved sacred works of the 20th century. Its aching tenderness and shimmering orchestration have made it a cornerstone of the choral-orchestral repertoire. Vivaldi's Gloria, composed during his tenure at the Pio Ospedale della Pietà, is among the most performed Baroque choral works in the world. Its contrast of jubilation and supplication makes it as thrilling for audiences on the first hearing as the hundredth. Together, they form the architecture of the evening's program: from darkness, perpetual light.The third act of the program shines a light on the power of performance to build lasting community. The St. Louis County Community Chorus arrives at Carnegie Hall in its 50th anniversary season, marking its third collaboration with DCINY. Artistic Director Andy Waggoner leads the chorus in a program of contemporary choral works that is, at its heart, a celebration of what 50 years of singing in community looks like on the world's greatest stage."There's something that happens when a Requiem and a Gloria share the same stage. The darkness makes the light unbearable in the best way. Duruflé and Vivaldi, grief and radiance, in the same hall, brought to life by singers from across the world. That's the DCINY moment. That's what we build toward, " says Iris Derke, Co-Founder and General Director of DCINY."Duruflé's Requiem and Vivaldi's Gloria are two of the most profound pillars of the sacred choral canon," says DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jonathan Griffith. "These works have endured because they ask something of everyone in the hall. Presenting them together at Carnegie Hall is exactly what DCINY exists to do. "Participating groups include St. Louis County Community Chorus, The Choral Arts Society of Washington, Community Chorus of Detroit, The University of Akron Alumni Singers, Harmonia Festival Choir, The Young Voices of the Santa Fe Opera, Trinity United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, Foothills Community Choir, The Catholic University of America Chamber Choir, Calvary United Methodist Church Choir, Alexandria Choral Society, Minnesota State Moorhead Dragon Choir, George Mason University Choirs, Evans Choir and University of Denver, Legend High School Titan Chorale, Columbia Chorale, and Meridian High School Choir.ABOUT MARIE BUCOY-CALAVAN: Described as "destroying stereotypes and breaking boundaries for the arts and choral music," Marie Bucoy-Calavan is Artistic Director of The Choral Arts Society of Washington. She has an affinity for conducting and preparing choral-orchestral masterworks, having served as Assistant Conductor to Robert Porco for the May Festival Chorus, the symphonic chorus for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. She has prepared and performed with symphonic choruses under the batons of John Williams, Eric Whitacre, and others from Carnegie Hall to Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, and the Liszt Academy in Budapest. She holds a doctorate from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.ABOUT CATHERINE SAILER: Catherine Sailer returns to the DCINY podium for her fourth concert to conduct Vivaldi's Gloria. Skillfully navigating between orchestral and choral ensembles, she serves as Associate Conductor of the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, Director of Choral Studies at the University of Denver Lamont School of Music, Conductor of The Evans Choir, and Music Director of the Littleton Symphony Orchestra. Her conducting credits span the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, and international engagements across the globe. Her honors include the Dale Warland Award for Excellence in Choral Conducting, First Place in the American Prize for Choral Performance, and First Place in the American Choral Directors Association Conducting Competition.ABOUT ANDY WAGGONER: Andy Waggoner was appointed Artistic Director of the St. Louis County Community Chorus in August of 2016. Since then, the chorus has grown to a membership of over 220 members. In addition, he serves as Director of Worship Arts at Webster Hills UMC in Webster Groves, Missouri. He made his Carnegie Hall conducting debut in 2011 and returned to the podium again in 2018 with DCINY. He has conducted concerts and festivals throughout the country. May 26 marks his third DCINY collaboration and STLCCC's first solo performance at Carnegie Hall.ABOUT DCINY:, Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) is the leading producer of world-class concert experiences in the world's most renowned venues with the best of the best, including Eric Whitacre and Sir Karl Jenkins. Recognized in the top 10% of things to do worldwide with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for two consecutive years, Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith founded DCINY to Change Lives through the Power of Performance. Learn more at DCINY.org. For high-resolution images, please contact Press@DCINY.org.CONCERT DETAILS:What: "Perpetual Light: Duruflé's Requiem and Vivaldi's Gloria"When: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 7:00 PMWhere: Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, 881 Seventh Avenue, New York, NYTickets: carnegiehall.org | 212-247-7800 | Carnegie Hall Box OfficeInfo: DCINY.org | Concerts@DCINY.org | 212-707-8566Description: DCINY presents Perpetual Light: Duruflé's Requiem and Vivaldi's Gloria, an evening of transcendent sacred choral artistry at Carnegie Hall. Conductor Marie Bucoy-Calavan leads Distinguished Concerts Singers International and Distinguished Concerts Orchestra in Duruflé's immortal Requiem; Conductor Catherine Sailer conducts Vivaldi's Gloria with soloists Amy Owens, Abigail Nims, and Peter Kendall Clark. Andy Waggoner leads the St. Louis County Community Chorus in celebration of the chorus's 50th anniversary.

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