TAIWAN, May 1 - President Lai meets former Minister for Digital Transformation Taira Masaaki of Japan

On the afternoon of April 30, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by former Minister for Digital Transformation Taira Masaaki of Japan. In remarks, President Lai indicated that the signing of the Taiwan-Japan Digital Trade Agreement marked a significant milestone in our bilateral cooperation. He also thanked Japan for expressing concern for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait to the international community on numerous occasions. The president stated that in the face of authoritarian expansion and challenges from the “red supply chain,” Taiwan and Japan will continue to make steady strides forward together, enhancing mutual economic resilience and competitiveness while jointly defending regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I would first like to extend a very warm welcome to Representative Taira, who is leading a delegation to Taiwan for the first time. It is also a pleasure to welcome Representatives Kihara Seiji and Nishino Daisuke today. I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with our guests on a range of issues.

Representative Taira has served as the minister for digital transformation and has long been dedicated to Japan's digital policy and technological development. He also has a deep understanding of the complementary advantages within the digital industries of both Taiwan and Japan. Last year, we saw the signing of the Taiwan-Japan Digital Trade Agreement, a significant milestone in our bilateral cooperation. Your visit today not only fully demonstrates your steadfast support for Taiwan, but also allows us to jointly explore further opportunities for collaboration. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to express my sincere welcome and gratitude.

I would also like to thank the Japanese government for its repeated emphasis on regional peace and stability at major international venues. For instance, in March and early April of this year, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae held talks with United States President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, respectively. Both of these leaders' summits conveyed to the international community a strong sense of concern for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and such attention is highly influential in ensuring that peace and stability.

In the face of China's continued authoritarian expansion, Taiwan is not only strengthening its self-defense capabilities, but also actively enhancing cooperation with an even greater number of like-minded nations. From boosting cybersecurity and addressing cognitive warfare to improving overall societal resilience, we will work hand-in-hand to jointly defend regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

On the economic and industrial front, in response to dumping by the “red supply chain,” it is more important than ever for democracies to cooperate closely to build trusted and more resilient democratic supply chains. Currently, Taiwan and Japan have already begun collaborating in key strategic fields such as semiconductors and AI. I hope that, going forward, Taiwan and Japan can further enhance our mutual economic resilience and overall competitiveness. With the support of the delegation members, I look forward to the early signing of an economic partnership agreement between Taiwan and Japan, which would stimulate vigorous industrial growth and create even greater well-being for our peoples.

In closing, I once again welcome you all to Taiwan. Although we face rapid changes in the international landscape, Taiwan and Japan will continue to make steady strides forward together. Through close exchanges and cooperation, we will make even greater contributions to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Representative Taira then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with him and for the excellent remarks he had just given regarding Taiwan-Japan relations. He pointed out that Taiwan-Japan relations are currently at their best, noting that this is not only due to the deep bond between our peoples, but also closely related to the long-term importance President Lai has placed on relations with Japan.

Representative Taira stated that there remains room for Taiwan and Japan to further deepen cooperation across many fields, particularly in the area of cybersecurity, where the possibilities and potential for collaboration are immense. Having previously served as minister for digital transformation and having led the construction and preparation of Japan's cybersecurity systems, he noted that he pays close attention to Taiwan-Japan cooperation regarding cybersecurity and countering cognitive warfare. He added that his visit to Taiwan has involved many meaningful discussions, and upon returning home, he will promptly present concrete recommendations to the relevant government departments.

The representative said that he looks forward to promoting further cooperation between Taiwan and Japan in advanced industrial fields such as AI and semiconductors, and to continuing to strengthen the resilience of their respective supply chains. He stated his belief that this is vital to boosting the momentum of Japan's economic growth, while also promoting growth and prosperity for both Taiwan and Japan, as well as contributing to regional peace and stability.

Introducing the other members of the delegation, Representative Taira mentioned that Representative Kihara is a key figure in driving Japan's growth strategy. He also noted that Representative Nishino, a highly anticipated next-generation member of the National Diet, represents the Kumamoto constituency where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has established facilities. He concluded by saying that he looks forward to an in-depth exchange of views with President Lai.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

