TAIWAN, May 1 - President Lai meets Special Envoy of King of Eswatini, Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla

On the afternoon of April 30, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Special Envoy of the King of Eswatini, Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla. In remarks, President Lai thanked Eswatini for taking concrete action to support Taiwan. The president emphasized that Taiwan is a sovereign country that has the right to engage with the international community and to deepen collaboration with its like-minded partners. He stated that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its friendly diplomatic ties and cooperation with Eswatini.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I warmly welcome Deputy Prime Minister Dladla, a prominent political leader in the Kingdom of Eswatini and a dear friend of Taiwan, who is visiting our country as special envoy of King Mswati III. I kindly ask you to convey my highest regard and best wishes to His Majesty.

I was very much looking forward to personally leading a delegation to Eswatini. However, due to external influences, a number of countries abruptly canceled the flight permits for our charter plane. In consideration of national security and flight safety, we made the difficult decision to postpone the trip. I want to reiterate that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign country; it belongs to the world; our people have the right to engage with the international community; and Taiwan has the right to deepen exchanges and collaboration with its diplomatic allies and like-minded partners.

The challenges we faced this time have only brought Taiwan and Eswatini closer together. I want to thank His Majesty King Mswati III for providing timely support and assistance to Taiwan and for designating Deputy Prime Minister Dladla as special envoy. These concrete actions convey a clear message to the international community – that the Taiwan-Eswatini partnership will not waver in the face of pressure from China, and that our nations will not succumb to hegemonic powers.

Again, I want to thank the government of Eswatini for its long-standing and strong support of Taiwan's international participation. You have firmly and without fear of pressure spoken up for Taiwan at international fora such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization. I once again want to wish His Majesty King Mswati III a very happy 58th birthday and congratulate him on the 40th anniversary of his accession to the throne. I also want to celebrate 58 years of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Eswatini and sincerely invite His Majesty to lead a visiting delegation to our country again.

I once again welcome Deputy Prime Minister Dladla to Taiwan. I wish you a pleasant and successful visit. May the Kingdom of Eswatini continue to prosper, and may the ties between our countries endure long into the future.

Deputy Prime Minister Dladla then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his statement which confirms that Taiwan and Eswatini's bilateral relations are strong and pure. She stated that she has been commissioned by His Majesty King Mswati III to be a special envoy and travel promptly to Taiwan and convey His Majesty's sincere gratitude for President Lai's having sent Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) as special envoy to Eswatini to attend celebrations and other events.

Deputy Prime Minister Dladla then conveyed to President Lai a special message from King Mswati III. She said that the president's presence was highly missed, and it was conspicuous in the international community that Taiwan's president could not attend this important event because of what befell both countries. She added that the presence of Foreign Minister Lin as special envoy made a difference in the celebration of this important event despite the president's physical absence, and that what befell us has moved our diplomatic relations to a stage whereby we are no longer just bilateral friends, but now family. She said that no force, no matter how strong it is, can break a family bond that has existed for the past 58 years, that no one can come between a strong family, and that we must not dwell in the past, but look forward to strengthening this family bond like never before.

Deputy Prime Minister Dladla continued the message from King Mswati III, inviting President Lai to visit the kingdom when the opportunity arises and saying that despite all that befell us, President Lai must come and visit the kingdom to show the world that the airspace is free and independent, and that Africa as a whole believes and has confidence in international law. She concluded the message by saying that Taiwan is family, that family can visit anytime, day or night, and that the doors are always open.