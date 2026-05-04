Western Specialty Contractors Completes Post-Tension Repair at Charlotte Parking Deck

Maintaining open communication with the project team and engineer allowed us to execute a safe and effective repair.”
— Will Satterfield | Sales/Project Manager

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Charlotte branch has completed a post-tension repair project at a parking deck in Charlotte, NC.

Working as a subcontractor in coordination with the project team and the engineer of record, Western was brought in after a post-tension cable was accidentally damaged during other construction activities. The team performed selective concrete removal to assess the extent of the damage and enable proper evaluation.

Western installed shoring to support the structure, scanned the repair area for reinforcement, and completed controlled demolition to expose the damaged tendon. Following confirmation and repair design, splice connectors were installed, and the cable was successfully re-tensioned. The repair was completed by coring an additional opening, forming the area and placing high-strength repair mortar. After the required compressive strength testing was achieved, the shoring was safely removed.

Due to the facility's active nature, all work was performed after hours, with strict safety protocols in place to minimize disruption and ensure safe operations within the occupied building.

“Post-tension repairs require careful coordination and adaptability due to the unknown conditions that can be uncovered during investigation,” said Will Satterfield, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors. “Maintaining open communication with the project team and engineer allowed us to execute a safe and effective repair.”

The project began on March 23, 2026, and was completed on April 23, 2026. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

Quinn Griffith
Charlotte Branch Manager
QuinnG@westerngroup.com

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Quinn Griffith
Charlotte Branch Manager QuinnG@westerngroup.com
Company/Organization
Western Specialty Contractors
1637 N Warson Rd
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132
United States
+1 314-593-2165
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About

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing, and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects, and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures, and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology.

https://westernspecialtycontractors.com

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