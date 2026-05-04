Western Specialty Contractors Completes Post-Tension Repair at Charlotte Parking Deck

Maintaining open communication with the project team and engineer allowed us to execute a safe and effective repair.” — Will Satterfield | Sales/Project Manager

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Charlotte branch has completed a post-tension repair project at a parking deck in Charlotte, NC.

Working as a subcontractor in coordination with the project team and the engineer of record, Western was brought in after a post-tension cable was accidentally damaged during other construction activities. The team performed selective concrete removal to assess the extent of the damage and enable proper evaluation.

Western installed shoring to support the structure, scanned the repair area for reinforcement, and completed controlled demolition to expose the damaged tendon. Following confirmation and repair design, splice connectors were installed, and the cable was successfully re-tensioned. The repair was completed by coring an additional opening, forming the area and placing high-strength repair mortar. After the required compressive strength testing was achieved, the shoring was safely removed.

Due to the facility's active nature, all work was performed after hours, with strict safety protocols in place to minimize disruption and ensure safe operations within the occupied building.

“Post-tension repairs require careful coordination and adaptability due to the unknown conditions that can be uncovered during investigation,” said Will Satterfield, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors. “Maintaining open communication with the project team and engineer allowed us to execute a safe and effective repair.”

The project began on March 23, 2026, and was completed on April 23, 2026. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

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