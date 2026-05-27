Oz Moving Surpasses 500,000 Customers Served Nationwide

Trusted by clients for 30+ years Your next move starts with a smile

Oz Moving remains focused on strengthening its nationwide moving services while maintaining its presence in New York City.

Oz Moving was built on reliability and accountability. Serving over 500K customers nationwide reflects sustained trust across residential, commercial, international, and long-distance moving services” — Nancy Zafrani

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oz Moving & Storage has officially surpassed 500,000 customers served nationwide. This reinforces the company’s position as one of the most established residential and commercial moving companies in the United States.

“Oz Moving & Storage was built on reliability and accountability,” said General Manager Nancy Zafrani. “Serving over half a million customers nationwide reflects sustained trust across residential, commercial, international relocation, and long-distance moving services.”

The company was founded over 30 years ago in New York City. It has since grown into a full-service moving company. You’ll find Oz Moving trucks operating across New York City, Westchester County, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California. The company also manages long-distance relocations across all 48 contiguous states.

Reaching the milestone wasn’t easy. To meet the growing demand, Oz Moving had to expand its fleet and crew. Oz Moving now operates more than 50 moving trucks and employs over 200 team members. It performs approximately 15,000 moves annually, covering local, long-distance, and international relocations.

Oz Moving credits its success to several factors. Over the decades, the company learned the importance of operational consistency, regulatory compliance, and structured project management. It also provides transparent pricing and dedicated project managers. The company will continue to rely on these foundations as it grows over the next few years.

For context, the company is fully licensed and insured for NY, NJ, CT, and interstate operations. It maintains a 99.5% on-time move completion rate. The company holds a 4.6-star rating on Google, based on over 1,300 verified reviews.

It’s also proud of its ownership of large-scale storage infrastructure. The company operates over 500,000 square feet of secure, full-service storage facilities. This includes two major East Coast facilities located within close proximity to the Port of Elizabeth, as well as full-service West Coast operations near the Port of Los Angeles.

Beyond traditional moving services, Oz provides relocation consultants and on-site estimators. It can also help with in-house carpentry and furniture restoration. That means the company is well-equipped to handle even the most complex residential and commercial projects.

One of the factors that makes the company unique is that it manages Certificates of Insurance (COIs) required by co-ops, condominiums, and commercial buildings. This helps it stand out in dense urban markets like New York City.



ABOUT OZ MOVING & STORAGE

Founded in 1993, Oz Moving & Storage is a licensed and insured full-service moving and storage company headquartered in New York City.

The company provides several types of moving services. The list includes residential, commercial, long-distance, and international relocations. It also offers specialized moving services for luxury items, furniture, and fine art.

There’s a moving service for seniors as well as a last-minute moving service for emergency moves. In addition, it provides white-glove moving, packing, junk removal services, and full-service storage solutions.

Oz Moving serves New York City, Westchester, New Jersey, Connecticut, Los Angeles, and nationwide routes across all 48 contiguous states. It specializes in complex urban relocations, co-op and condo moves, and office relocations. It’s also an expert in regulated building logistics requiring Certificates of Insurance (COIs).

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