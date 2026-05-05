New Book Shows Leaders How Self-Inspiration Fuels Stronger Teams and Organizations

Nancy MacKay releases “It’s Lonely at the Top: CEO Strategies to Inspire Yourself and Your Top Team” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887507637

“It’s Lonely at the Top: CEO Strategies to Inspire Yourself and Your Top Team” by Nancy MacKay is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “It’s Lonely at the Top: CEO Strategies to Inspire Yourself and Your Top Team” by Nancy MacKay is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Leadership at the highest levels often comes with extraordinary responsibility and profound isolation. CEOs, executives, and business owners are expected to make critical decisions, inspire teams, and deliver results while navigating constant pressure. In “It’s Lonely at the Top: CEO Strategies to Inspire Yourself and Your Top Team,” Nancy MacKay addresses this often-unspoken reality and offers a way forward for leaders who want to thrive through (rather than simply endure) the demands of executive life.Supported by two decades of experience working with over five thousand CEOs and executives, MacKay introduces her proven MacKay Mastery Model, a framework that helps leaders strengthen the most important dimensions of their lives and leadership. From reclaiming time and prioritizing health to cultivating strong relationships and building emotional resilience, the book shows how self-leadership is the foundation for effective leadership of others.MacKay challenges the belief that success at the top must come at the cost of well-being or fulfillment. Instead, she demonstrates that leaders who learn to inspire themselves—by developing clarity, confidence, and sustainable habits—are better equipped to inspire their top teams and build organizations grounded in trust, purpose, and performance.“Whether it’s AI and exponential technologies, an evolving geopolitical crisis, or one of a thousand other challenges related to their organizations and their people, CEOs make tough decisions under great pressure,” MacKay said. “Along the way, working with these incredible people, I’ve also discovered something remarkable: The CEOs who truly excel, who find deep fulfillment while delivering exceptional results, all share one critical trait: They’ve mastered the ability to inspire themselves first before attempting to inspire others.”"It’s Lonely at the Top" empowers leaders to move beyond burnout and isolation toward renewed energy and lasting influence. The result is not only stronger leadership, but healthier organizations and more meaningful success.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorNancy MacKay, PhD, is the founder and CEO of MacKay CEO Forums , Canada’s premier peer learning organization for CEOs, executives, and business owners. Since 2005, she has worked with more than five thousand leaders to help them accelerate growth, save time, and build inspiring organizations. She is the best-selling co-author of I Don’t Have Time and a trusted leadership advisor with over twenty years of experience.Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Nancy is dedicated to her mission of populating the world with inspiring leaders. When she isn’t guiding CEOs, she can be found on the squash court or dancing Zumba. Nancy is also a sought-after keynote speaker on CEO Time Mastery and It’s Lonely at the Top, inspired by her book.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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