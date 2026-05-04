Unify Medical Announced Adoption of SurgiSight For Active Clinical Use By University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kevin Malone, Chief of the Division of Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, said he is pleased to be able to perform complex microsurgical procedures at multiple facilities with next-generation equipment.

“An operating room microscope is prohibitively expensive. In the newer model of healthcare, I don’t operate in the same facility for every case - I’m on the move. I go to different hospitals and different surgery centers. Now, I am able to bring SurgiSight™ with me, meaning I can treat patients across the region with the highest level of quality and care.” — Dr. Kevin Malone, Chief, Division of Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Amy and Michael Southard Chair in Orthopedic Surgery.

Shared scopes are expensive and immovable, and routinely unavailable when needed. SurgiSight™ is a head-worn, battery-powered digital surgical microscope offering 2× to 8× magnification and 3D high-definition visualization. Requiring no room setup, draping, or infrastructure, it allows surgeons to operate in an upright, ergonomic posture, reducing the chronic musculoskeletal strain that frequently shortens surgical careers. At a fraction of the cost of conventional OR microscopes, it is designed to be practical for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and multi-facility surgeons who cannot rely on fixed equipment at every site.

Requiring no room setup, draping, or infrastructure, it allows surgeons to operate in an upright, ergonomic posture, reducing the chronic musculoskeletal strain that frequently shortens surgical careers. At a fraction of the cost of conventional OR microscopes, it is designed to be practical for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and multi-facility surgeons who cannot rely on fixed equipment at every site.

“Dr. Malone’s adoption at University Hospitals is exactly the kind of proof we set out to build. Every deployment like this one brings us closer to making high-precision visualization available to every surgical team that needs it, regardless of setting or budget.”

— Douglas Carroll, President & CEO, Unify Medical

Surgical teams interested in evaluating SurgiSight™ can request a specialty-specific demonstration at www.unifymedical.com.



About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, Taiwan National University College of Medicine and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.