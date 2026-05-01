USACE hosts public meeting on Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Safety Project

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, provided updates on the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Safety Project during a community meeting Thursday, April 30, at the Common Good, Northwest Hub.

The Tulsa District, Tulsa County Drainage District 12, Tulsa County, the City of Tulsa and the City of Sand Springs came together to discuss the scope, timeline and benefits of the project.

“Your safety is our top priority, and that’s why we are here tonight,” said Col. Jessica Goffena, commander, Tulsa District, USACE. “This isn’t just an Army Corps of Engineers project; this is a whole community effort.”

Construction efforts will include filter berms and toe drains to improve drainage and reduce the likelihood of levee erosion in future flood events. The Tulsa District expects major construction efforts to begin in 2027.

The Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee serves as a critical line of defense against Arkansas River flooding, protecting approximately 10,000 residents and more than $1 billion in property, including homes, schools, businesses and public services.

Officials emphasized that the levee system has performed well through multiple flood events over more than 80 years, including the 1986 and 2019 floods that stressed the system, and noted improvements are necessary.

“This is a significant project for the Tulsa District,” said Taft Price, forecaster, Hydraulics and Hydrology section, Tulsa District.

The project will focus on strengthening, not replacing, the existing levee system. Planned improvements include the addition of filter berms and toe drains designed to improve drainage.

The project will be completed in phases. Phase one will focus on the most critical areas, including Levee A and Levee B, covering portions of Bigheart, Terwilliger, Chandler, Zeigler and Newblock, as well as the Charles Page Floodway. In total, the project spans approximately 20 miles.

“This will be a long project,” said Chris Baker, risk specialist, Tulsa District. “We will begin by fixing the worst sections first, and this levee will be safer with each repair that we make.”

Leaders stressed that the scale and complexity of the effort require extensive planning and engineering coordination among federal, state and local partners.

“It takes a lot of planning and a lot of engineering,” said Price. “This is a very important project that will protect and make it safer for those who live in West Tulsa and the Sand Springs area.”

The meeting also served as an opportunity for community members to engage directly with project leaders, ask questions and voice concerns.

The Tulsa District began construction of the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee after the passage of the Flood Control Act of 1941 and relinquished the completed system to Tulsa County Drainage District 12 for operations and maintenance in 1945.

Since 1939, Tulsa District projects have collectively prevented $42.5 billion in flood damage and contributed to more than $1 billion in recreation-related visitor spending in Fiscal Year 2025. The Tulsa District plans, executes, delivers, operates and maintains water resource, infrastructure and military construction projects that promote public safety, spark economic activity and support the nation’s warfighters.