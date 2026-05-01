Marine Promoted to Gunnery Sgt. After Defeating Cancer

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.– The then Staff Sgt. Alejandro Abrego, an assistant supply chief with 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, promoted to his current rank of Gunnery Sergeant May 1, 2026.

Abrego, a son of two immigrant parents, joined the U.S. Marine Corps immediately after graduating high school. Wanting to set an example for his younger siblings, he became the first military member in his family. He joined as a 3043 Supply Chain and Materiel Management Specialist. He reenlisted to serve as a Marine Security Guard working in embassies in Morocco, Haiti and South Africa.

Completing his tour in MSG he moved to Inspector-Instructor duty in Pennsylvania where doctors diagnosed him with lymphatic cancer. Abrego spent the next several years battling his cancer through multiple cycles of chemotherapy and operations in an aggressive attempt to treat his illness.

During early stages of his treatment the Marine Corps offered Abrego medical retirement, but he chose to decline the offer to stay in the Marine Corps. “I just felt like it wasn’t my time to stop,” Abrego said. “I didn’t want to be that guy that got the easy way out because he got cancer.” Continuing he stated, “That’s not what Marines do, we are supposed to fight.”

Once he decided to continue his career in the Marines, Abrego began the uphill battle of reentering the Fleet Marine Force and making himself competitive to promote to the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. Continuing with his warrior spirit and desire to fight through adversity, each obstacle in his path only increased his determination and desire to prove himself. Despite the setbacks Abrego said, “I have zero regrets for not taking the easy way out, I am still going.”

Abrego emphasizes that he works with his Marines and teaches them, “to look past what is happening currently, and look to what is to come after you get past your current situation.” When asked about Abrego’s leadership his supervisor, Major Edwin B. Powers, a supply officer with 2d MEB, said, “He is the epitome of what we expect of our best Marine leaders. He is universally admired by his Marines for his ability to bring out the very best in them. And he’s equally admired by his peers and fellow Marines because we see his complete commitment to the Corps.” Powers continued and emphasized Abrego’s character, “If you only saw Staff Sergeant Abrego in action, you would have no idea what obstacles he overcame to get here. You would just know that he’s a stellar Marine. He does not know how to give anything less than his best.”

Abrego’s wife and infant son joined him for his promotion ceremony.