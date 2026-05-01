Fort Bragg Army civilian retires after 41 years of service to nation, troops and families

Fort Bragg Garrison leadership and staff gathered at Memorial Hall inside the Soldier Support Center April 29 to bid farewell to Army civil servant Edward Milligan, who is retiring after a total of 41 years of service to the military, Soldiers and families.

Milligan has been working in the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) as the Garrison Interactive Customer Evaluation Manager and Installation Status Report Manager. In those roles, Milligan worked with directorates and tenant units across Fort Bragg and was known for his collaboration and teamwork, said Gray Cockerham, the Chief of PAIO, during the retirement ceremony.

“Edward sets incredibly high standards in everything he does,” said Cockerham, citing Milligan’s role in helping Fort Bragg maintain a 95% customer satisfaction rate for ICE.

The Department of Defense web-based program allows customers to provide feedback on services provided by the Garrison. ICE drives continuous improvement and helps ensure that Soldiers and families receive the best service possible by allowing managers to monitor satisfaction levels through customer comments.

Garrison Commander Col. Chad Mixon told the crowd gathered for the ceremony that Milligan will be missed. Mixon also referenced Milligan’s reputation for running down every ICE comment, question and complaint to ensure that issues were addressed and credit was given for outstanding service.

“You’re such an asset to our team,” Mixon said. “I’m glad that a guy with a heart like yours was in that position.”

Before his 18 years as a government civilian, Milligan served 23 years as an Army officer in Field Artillery and then Quartermaster Corps. He spent 13 of those years in uniform stationed overseas.

His time in uniform helped shape his perspective on service, Milligan said. “My first assignment as a lieutenant was supporting an armor unit,” Milligan said. “I learned a great appreciation for combat arms, an appreciation for logistics and how doing that job well can help unburden the commander. I’ve kept that in mind – what can I do to unburden people.”

His commitment to duty and eagerness to make things easier for others is evident in Milligan’s personality and his approach to life.

“He’s a Soldier at heart,” Cockerham said. “His love of Soldiers and families are what brought him to work every day.”

Milligan believes it is a common characteristic of Garrison employees.

“We all want to do what we can to make things better for service members and families, to make this installation better,” Milligan said. “If I can help Soldiers not have to worry about their families while they are deployed, then they can focus on their mission, their battle buddy … then I’ve done my part and a family member can tell their service member ‘they’re taking care of me,’” Milligan said.

Milligan and his wife Jamie, who is set to retire in May, are looking forward to spending more time on hobbies and other pursuits. Milligan is already a published author of several books including a detective series.

Wherever retirement takes them, they won’t stray too far from the military community.

“I’ll be resting, but one thing that will always be on my mind is Soldiers and the Army,” Milligan said.