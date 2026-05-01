OneAccord announced the Washington Bankers Association (WBA) has designated OneAccord as the exclusive strategic planning partner for WBA member banks.

What drew us to OneAccord is how personal and practical their approach is; they don’t just help you write a plan, they roll up their sleeves and help you bring it to life.” — Duncan Taylor, CEO WA Bankers

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OneAccord Named Exclusive Strategic Planning Referral Partner of the Washington Bankers Association

Partnership brings decades of financial institution advisory expertise to community banks across Washington State

KIRKLAND, WA — OneAccord, a Kirkland-based business advisory and consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership with the Washington Bankers Association (WBA), designating OneAccord as the exclusive strategic planning partner for WBA member banks across Washington State.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping community banks navigate a complex and rapidly evolving environment — with clarity, leadership alignment, and the disciplined execution required to remain independent and competitive.

About the Washington Bankers Association

Founded in 1889, the Washington Bankers Association is the leading trade association representing commercial banks and savings institutions operating in Washington State. The WBA serves its member banks through advocacy, education, and professional development — with a mission to promote a healthy banking environment that supports economic growth and community vitality across the state. WBA members range from large regional banks to small community institutions, all united by a commitment to serving the financial needs of Washington families, businesses, and communities.

A Partnership Built for the Moment

Community banks across Washington — and the country — are operating in one of the most demanding environments in recent memory. Technology disruption, evolving customer expectations, leadership transitions, and increasing regulatory demands are creating real pressure on leadership teams to make better, faster decisions with limited resources. “What drew us to OneAccord is how personal and practical their approach is; they don’t just help you write a plan, they roll up their sleeves and help you bring it to life. There’s a humanity to their work that reminds you strategy isn’t a box to check or something you do once a year, put on a shelf, and revisit when it’s time to do it all over again. It’s about people moving in the same direction, with shared purpose and energy; a living, breathing expression of an organization’s mission. That's our ethos at WBA and we're thrilled to have a partner who shares it!”

— Duncan Taylor | CEO | Washington Bankers Association

Through their partnership, WBA member banks will have direct access to OneAccord’s Financial Institutions Practice — a specialized team with more than 25 years of advisory experience working alongside community financial institutions to strengthen strategy, build leadership capacity, and drive consistent execution.

“This partnership with the Washington Bankers Association is a natural fit for OneAccord. Community banks are the backbone of local economies, and we’ve spent decades helping leadership teams get aligned, make clear decisions, and build the organizational capacity to follow through. We’re honored to bring that work to WBA member banks across Washington State.”

— Nick Anderson | CEO | OneAccord

OneAccord Financial Institutions Practice

OneAccord’s Financial Institutions Practice is dedicated exclusively to serving community banks and credit unions. The practice works with leadership teams and boards to address the strategic and operational challenges unique to community financial institutions, including:

• Strategic planning and multi-year roadmap development

• Board and executive alignment

• Leadership development and succession planning

• Growth strategy and market positioning

• Organizational effectiveness and execution discipline

• Fractional and interim C-suite leadership

With more than 750 client engagements completed across 27 states, OneAccord brings a proven framework and deep institutional knowledge to every engagement — paired with the hands-on partnership model that community banks require. “Community banks today don’t just need a strategic plan — they need a plan that their leadership teams can align around and actually execute. That’s what we do. We sit alongside leadership, help them cut through the noise, identify the right priorities, and build the structure to follow through. I’m proud of the work our Financial Institutions team has done, and I look forward to deepening that work with WBA member banks.”

— Michael Kadel | Managing Principal, Financial Institutions Practice | OneAccord

Looking Ahead

OneAccord will work closely with the WBA team to connect member banks with strategic planning support tailored to their size, stage, and priorities. Engagements are designed to be practical, leadership-driven, and outcome-focused — building not just plans, but the organizational capacity to execute them.

The Future of Banking, Talent, and Strategy | Nick Anderson with Duncan Taylor

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