Shock Acquires Dono Volunteer Management Platform, Welcomes Margarita Ivanova as Founder-in-Residence

Vermont community technology company expands product ecosystem ahead of Common Ground 2026 Summit

MONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shock, the Vermont-based community technology company that created the Bee app, today announced the acquisition of Dono, a volunteer management and in-kind delivery software platform, and the appointment of Dono's creator, Margarita Ivanova, as Founder-in-Residence.

The Bee app, launched in June 2025, connects community members with local volunteer opportunities and neighborhood events through a map-based experience. Following its launch, nonprofit partners made clear that a dedicated volunteer management tool was needed to sustain engagement beyond initial recruitment. Dono fills that gap.

Developed over four years by Ivanova—a Vermont Law and Graduate School student and food pantry volunteer—Dono enables nonprofit organizations and schools to manage volunteers, track hours, and reduce administrative burdens. The platform also includes a food waste redirection tool for connecting businesses with local food shelves and farms.

Dono will be unveiled alongside a revised Bee app at Shock's Common Ground 2026 Summit in September. More information and a founders interview can be found here.

Bee + Dono: Two Minds, One Mission

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