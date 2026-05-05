Santos Medical Centers Opens Its Doors in Coconut Creek with a New Clinic

Coconut Creek lobby Coconut Creek location Coconut Creek equipment

Santos Medical Centers opens a new clinic in Coconut Creek, bringing comprehensive senior care to Broward County.

Coconut Creek has such a strong, caring community, and we are thrilled to finally be part of it. Our doors are open and we can't wait to start taking care of your health.” — Santos Medical Coconut Creek Team

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santos Medical Centers , one of South Florida's most trusted providers of comprehensive healthcare for seniors, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Coconut Creek. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the organization's mission to bring compassionate, accessible medical care closer to the communities it serves.Residents of Coconut Creek and surrounding neighborhoods now have convenient access to the full spectrum of services that have made Santos Medical Centers a household name across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.What Services Does the New Coconut Creek Clinic Offer?The Coconut Creek clinic brings the same comprehensive care model that patients at other Santos locations know well. From primary care and specialist consultations to on-site pharmacy services, radiology, ultrasound, and physical therapy, patients can address most of their healthcare needs under one roof. The clinic also features an adult day care program, medical transportation, and access to the brand's popular wellness centers , which offer fitness classes, nutritional guidance, and social enrichment activities designed specifically for older adults.Having multiple services in one location means less time commuting between appointments and more time focused on what matters most: feeling well and living fully.Why Coconut Creek?Coconut Creek is a welcoming Broward County city with a steadily growing senior population that deserves the same high standard of care available in other parts of South Florida. Santos Medical Centers identified an opportunity to fill a genuine gap in the area's healthcare landscape, bringing coordinated, bilingual medical services to a community that has long needed them.The new clinic was designed with patients in mind from the ground up. Accessible parking, a welcoming interior, and a team of experienced clinicians fluent in both English and Spanish ensure that every patient feels at home from the moment they walk through the door.Who Can Visit the Coconut Creek Location?The clinic welcomes Medicare Advantage patients as well as individuals managing a chronic condition, in need of a routine physical, or looking to explore specialty referrals. The Coconut Creek team is equipped to help.Santos Medical Centers has built its reputation on treating each patient as a whole person, not just a set of symptoms. That philosophy carries through to every appointment, every follow-up, and every interaction at this new location.A Growing Network Rooted in CommunityWith locations already serving patients in Coral Way, Miami Lakes, and Homestead, the addition of Coconut Creek reflects Santos Medical Centers' continued commitment to expanding access to quality, patient-centered care throughout South Florida. Each new clinic brings the same dedication to clinical excellence, cultural sensitivity, and community connection that has defined the organization since its founding.The Coconut Creek opening is more than a business expansion. It is a statement of belief that every senior in South Florida deserves a healthcare partner they can trust, close to where they live.About Santos Medical CentersSantos Medical Centers is a South Florida-based network of senior-focused healthcare clinics offering primary care, specialty medicine, on-site pharmacy, diagnostic services, adult day care, and wellness centers. The organization serves Medicare Advantage and Medicaid patients across multiple Miami-Dade and Broward county locations, with a mission to deliver compassionate, comprehensive care to the communities it calls home. To learn more, visit santosmedical.com.

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