Homewatch CareGivers of Coral Gables Expands Services with Skilled Licensed Nurses

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homewatch CareGivers of Coral Gables is pleased to announce that skilled, licensed nurses have been added to its range of in‑home care services, enhancing the support available to clients throughout Coral Gables and surrounding Miami‑Dade communities. This expansion was introduced to ensure that clients with more complex health needs can continue to receive compassionate, professional care in the comfort of their own homes, while families are assured that clinical expertise is readily accessible.

For many years, Homewatch CareGivers of Coral Gables has been recognized for personalized in‑home care that helps individuals maintain independence and dignity in familiar surroundings. The addition of licensed nursing professionals has strengthened the care continuum offered by the organization, so that clients whose care needs extend beyond daily living assistance can be supported with skilled clinical oversight as part of a customized care plan.

Clients are now able to benefit from a broader range of care options that are tailored to both wellness and safety. Licensed nurses are integrated into care teams alongside experienced caregivers, with services designed to address health concerns that require medical knowledge, symptom monitoring, medication oversight, and coordination with other healthcare professionals. This enhancement was made with the community’s evolving needs in mind, and it has been welcomed by families seeking comprehensive support for loved ones with chronic conditions, post‑hospital recovery needs, or ongoing medical care requirements.

It was observed that many families were navigating multiple providers in an effort to secure both clinical and non‑clinical home support. With licensed nurses now available directly through Homewatch CareGivers of Coral Gables, the care experience has been made more seamless. Nurses and caregivers work together to ensure that daily routines, medication schedules, therapeutic recommendations, and health changes are handled with professionalism and compassion, all within the familiar environment of home.

The inclusion of licensed nursing services has been guided by the organization’s long‑held commitment to care quality, safety, and individualized attention. Each caregiver and nursing professional is subject to detailed screening and ongoing training, with safety protocols in place to protect the well‑being of clients and peace of mind for families. This standard has been upheld consistently in every service provided, further reinforcing Homewatch CareGivers of Coral Gables as a trusted partner in the community.

Families and individuals looking for in‑home care solutions will find that the expanded services now better address a full spectrum of needs, from companionship and daily living assistance to skilled clinical support. The addition of licensed nurses positions Homewatch CareGivers of Coral Gables as a comprehensive provider of in‑home care in South Florida, respected for both the depth and quality of services offered.

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