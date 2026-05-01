Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Governor Green Orders Flags To Half-Staff For National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF FOR

NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL WEEKEND



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 1, 2026

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, as well as at all state offices, agencies and Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities across the state of Hawaiʻi, from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 3, 2026, in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities,” said Governor Green. “We remember those we have lost and honor their sacrifice. During this memorial weekend, we stand with their families and express our deepest gratitude for all who served and continue to serve.”

The flags will remain at half-staff in accordance with the prior flag order issued on Monday, April 20 in honor of former Governor George R. Ariyoshi and will continue at half-staff through Sunday evening.

Following the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend observance, flags will return to full staff at sunrise on Monday, May 4. Additional guidance will be issued at the appropriate time in advance of memorial services honoring Governor Ariyoshi.

A copy of the Presidential Proclamation relating to the weekend observance can be found here.

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