Heidi D’Amelio, Andrew O’Grady, & Michelle Barone, Launch Nationwide #988Challenge for Mental Health Month

Heidi D’Amelio, Michelle Barone, and Andrew O’Grady stand united in support of the #988Challenge, raising awareness for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and promoting access to critical mental health resources.

Heidi D’Amelio, Andrew O’Grady, and Michelle Barone launch a viral campaign to spread awareness of the 988 Lifeline during Mental Health Awareness Month.

This campaign is about making sure that in someone’s hardest moment, they remember three numbers - 988 is the mental health 911” — Michelle Barone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heidi D’Amelio, Andrew O’Grady, CEO of Mental Health America of Dutchess County, and Michelle Barone, Co-host of RED Podcast Launch the “ 988 Challenge ” — A Viral Movement making a difference for Mental Health Awareness MonthIn a powerful collaboration bridging community leadership, media influence, and personal development, Heidi D’Amelio—alongside Andrew O’Grady, CEO of Mental Health America of Dutchess County, and media personality and RED Podcast co-host Michelle Barone—have officially launched the “988 Challenge,” a social-first initiative designed to amplify awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline during Mental Health Awareness Month.As part of her growing impact in the mental wellness space for women, D’Amelio also brings visibility through her new coaching program focused on personal growth, resilience, and emotional well-being through transitional periods in life aligning seamlessly with the mission of the campaign.Together, D’Amelio, O’Grady, and Barone are united in one mission: to make a meaningful difference and ensure that people across the country know about 988—so that in any moment of crisis, help is just three numbers away.Blending urgency with creativity, the campaign calls on individuals across the country to take part in a simple but impactful action:Participants are encouraged to create and share a video using Michelle Barone’s original “988” song—transforming awareness into a viral, life-saving movement.HOW IT WORKS• Create a video using the “988” song by Michelle Barone• Choose your format:• Scream it (say it loud, break the silence)• Sing it (use the music, make it memorable)• Show it (tell your story or support someone else)• Post using #988Challenge• Nominate 3 people• They have 24 hours to respondWHY IT MATTERSThe 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year everywhere in America—yet many people still don’t know it exists.O’Grady states, “988 is more than a number—it is a direct line to hope, to human connection, and to immediate support when it matters most. Our responsibility is to ensure that every person, in every community, knows that help is not only available, but accessible in a single moment. The 988 Challenge transforms awareness into action—because one shared message can be the reason someone chooses to stay.”“This campaign is about making sure that in someone’s hardest moment, they remember three numbers,” says Barone.“988 is the mental health 911.”A MOVEMENT ROOTED IN COMMUNITYThe 988 Challenge will activate across digital platforms, live events, and local touch points throughout America in local and large communities.Through partnerships, public activations, and social amplification, the campaign reinforces a simple but urgent message:If you feel something, need something, or see someone struggling— Call 988.CALL TO ACTIOND’Amelio, O’Grady, and Barone are calling on creators, athletes, families, and community leaders to take part:“You don’t need a platform. You just need a voice.”Participate. Share. Nominate. Save a life.Use #988ChallengeNominate 3 friendsAnd remember:Scream it. Sing it. Show it. #988Challenge

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.