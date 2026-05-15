Donnafugata Showcases Sicilian Wine and Hosting Traditions for Summer 2026

Dolce & Gabbana and Donnafugata Rosa Lighea, Donnafugata’s aromatic white wine, is made from Zibibbo grapes. Ben Ryé is Donnafugata’s iconic Passito di Pantelleria that brings the evening to a memorable close.

The Season’s Most Stylish Entertaining Trend is Rooted in Sicilian Tradition and Wines from the Island’s Iconic, Family-Run Winery

We are proud to share our expression of terroir through wines that embody our passion for winemaking and putting wine at the center of the table to foster conversation.” — José Rallo of Donnafugata

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 40% of Americans are opting to stay home—and only about one-third are planning trips to Europe this summer, signaling a shift toward closer-to-home travel and at-home entertaining. This travel pattern shift is leading consumers to embrace the art of entertaining at home and a new kind of luxury experience is taking shape—one rooted in intimacy, authenticity, and meaningful connection. This summer, as many opt for slower, more intentional gatherings with friends and family, Donnafugata is helping to spread the spirit of Sicily, where vibrant cuisine, expressive wines, and a deep sense of hospitality come together effortlessly.

“Meaningful entertaining and connection are at the heart of Donnafugata. We are proud to share our expression of terroir through wines that embody our passion for winemaking and putting wine at the center of the table to foster conversation,” says José Rallo of Donnafugata. “The heart of hosting can easily be shared through Sicilian traditions – food, wine and time together and every bottle we create is an invitation to slow down and experience the richness of any moment.” That same idea of connection guides Donnafugata’s broader approach: bringing together family heritage, contemporary vision, and the many expressions of an island whose landscapes range from the sea to the hills and the volcano.”

A Contemporary Vision of Sicilian Wine

Founded in 1983 by Giacomo and Gabriella Rallo and now led by the next generation, Donnafugata is deeply rooted in a philosophy that blends innovation with heritage. Across its estates—from the rolling hills of Contessa Entellina to the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna and the windswept island of Pantelleria—the winery captures the essence of Sicily in every bottle. For the Rallo family, wine is a natural extension of the table—meant to enhance conversation, elevate food, and create lasting memories. The very essence of Donnafugata serves as inspiration for seasonal hosting and gatherings.

“This summer, the art of hosting is all about the atmosphere. For those looking to channel the island’s effortless elegance and to impress guests, Donnafugata offers a compelling selection of wines for every course and an opportunity to bring to the table the spirit of Sicily—its conviviality, brightness, and culture of sharing, the same values guests discover when visiting our five estates across the island,” adds Gabriella Favara of Donnafugata and sixth generation of Donnafugata Family.

Wines for Every Summer Moment

The mood begins with the tradition of aperitivo. A table set with ceramics, linen, and sun-ripened ingredients—citrus-marinated seafood, burrata, and vibrant vegetable dishes—can be perfectly paired with Dolce & Gabbana and Donnafugata Rosa, a collaboration that captures the glamour and vibrancy of Sicily. With delicate notes of wild strawberry, rose petals, and citrus zest, the rosé is both elegant and playful—bringing lightness to the table and setting the tone for effortless moments, from the first toast to the golden light of the day. Lighea, Donnafugata’s aromatic white wine made from Zibibbo grapes, offers notes of orange blossom, citrus, and Mediterranean herbs, evoking Pantelleria’s sea breezes and relaxed, sunlit rhythm—ideal for seafood and vegetable-forward plates and for recreating that same Pantelleria atmosphere at home. For heartier fare, Sul Vulcano Etna Rosso delivers elegance and depth, with its signature minerality, red berry notes, and volcanic character—grounded yet refined, it brings a sense of warmth and quiet intensity, perfect for lingering conversations as the evening unfolds. Dessert, of course, is a moment unto itself. From cannoli and almond cookies to fresh fruit or a simple piece of dark chocolate, Ben Ryé, Donnafugata’s iconic Passito di Pantelleria, brings the evening to a memorable close. Lush and complex, with notes of dried apricot, honey, and candied citrus, it transforms dessert into a rich, enveloping ritual—best enjoyed slowly, as conversations linger.

A Sicilian-Inspired Menu to Share

To capture a true Sicilian experience at home, Donnafugata has created a menu pairing that is both approachable and memorable. Start with Antipasti and Primi Paired with Dolce & Gabbana and Donnafugata Rosa. Think citrus-marinated shrimp with lemon and olive oil, caponata with eggplant, tomatoes, capers, and a touch of agrodolce, burrata with grilled peaches and Sicilian pistachios and thinly sliced crudo drizzled with blood orange and sea salt. Move on to the main course and pair with Lighea and Sul Vulcano Etna Rosso. Prepare grilled branzino with fennel and orange, handmade busiate pasta with pesto Trapanese (almonds, tomatoes, basil), lamb skewers with rosemary and charred lemon and roasted vegetables with oregano and Sicilian olive oil. End with a delicious dessert paired with Ben Ryé. Ricotta-filled cannoli dusted with powdered sugar, almond granita with brioche, honey-roasted figs with mascarpone and dark chocolate with sea salt all work to bring the end of the meal to a sweet conclusion.

For hosts looking to bring the Donnafugata spirit to the table, the winery also offers exclusive illustrated placemats to download—an easy way to add color, creativity, and a distinctively Sicilian touch to summer gatherings. To set the mood, Donnafugata Music & Wine playlists on Spotify add another layer to the experience, bringing the winery’s dialogue between wine, music, and storytelling into the home.

To bring Donnafugata’s Sicilian table home this summer, U.S. consumers can explore Donnafugata’s wines through Millesima at this link. To visit Donnafugata in Sicily: https://visit.donnafugata.it/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.