National Supply Chain Day® 2026 Draws 155k+ Livestream Views, Expands Nationwide, & Launches First-Ever Industry Awards

National Supply Chain Day is April 29th

NSCD 2026 hits 155K+ livestream views, expands nationwide events, and launches inaugural awards. Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfvpZQyIUCU

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Supply Chain Day® 2026 Draws 155,000+ Livestream Views, Expands Nationwide, and Launches First-Ever Industry AwardsNational Supply Chain Day(NSCD), founded by Supply Chain Now , celebrated its 6th annual event on April 29, 2026, marking its most successful year to date with 155,000+ (and growing!) livestream views, expanded nationwide participation, and the introduction of its inaugural industry awards.Since its launch in 2020, National Supply Chain Dayhas grown into a global initiative dedicated to elevating the people, stories, and innovations that power the world’s supply chains.155,000+ Livestream Views Highlight Industry EngagementThe 2026 National Supply Chain Dayflagship livestream brought together thousands of live attendees and has reached nearly 155,000+ total views across platforms, reflecting continued growth in industry engagement and global interest.Hosted by Scott Luton (CEO & Founder, Supply Chain Now) and Mary Kate Love (President, Supply Chain Now), the livestream featured leading voices across supply chain, delivering insights on innovation, leadership, and the future of the industry.🎥 Watch the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfvpZQyIUCU Nationwide Expansion of National Supply Chain DayEventsIn 2026, NSCD expanded significantly with a growing number of independently hosted events across the United States, both virtual and in-person.For the first time, organizations were able to register and promote official National Supply Chain Dayevents through a centralized platform, creating a unified hub for participation and discovery.📍 Learn more or submit an event: https://supplychainnow.com/nscd Inaugural National Supply Chain DayAwards Recognize Industry ImpactThis year also marked the debut of the National Supply Chain DayAwards, created to recognize excellence and service across the profession.Innovative Supply Chain Leadership Award2026 Winner: Keith Moore, AutoScheduler.AIRecognized for advancing real-world AI applications in warehouse and distribution operations, enabling more proactive, data-driven supply chain performance.Lifetime Achievement Award2026 Winner: Jim OpokaHonored for nearly 40 years of leadership in emergency response and disaster planning with FEMA, shaping supply chain coordination in times of crisis.These awards reinforce National Supply Chain Day’s mission to celebrate not only operational excellence, but the individuals driving impact across the industry.Continuing the MomentumNational Supply Chain Daycontinues to serve as a platform to elevate the profession, connect industry leaders, and inspire the next generation of supply chain talent.Industry professionals are encouraged to:- Watch and share supply chain stories- Participate in future NSCD events- Mentor and support emerging talent🎥 Watch the 2026 livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfvpZQyIUCU 🌐 Learn more: https://supplychainnow.com/nscd

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