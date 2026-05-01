Renewal Springs Detox Opens in Oklahoma City to Address Fourth Wave of Opioid Crisis

Renewal Springs was designed to serve as a safe and stabilizing first step in the recovery process. The program provides 24/7 medically supervised detox, individualized withdrawal management, and comprehensive clinical oversight to help individuals safely

New medical detox program expands access to safe withdrawal care as fentanyl and meth drive overdose rates across Oklahoma.

Detox is no longer a step that can be delayed or done without medical oversight. Renewal Springs exists to provide that level of care when it matters most.” — Tara McDonald

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewal Springs Detox, a new medical detox center in Oklahoma City, has officially opened its doors with a clear and urgent mission: to help combat Oklahoma’s role in the “fourth wave” of the opioid epidemic, defined by the dangerous co-use of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Across Oklahoma, overdose deaths have surged in recent years, with state data showing that methamphetamine is now involved in a majority of overdose cases, often in combination with synthetic opioids like fentanyl. This shift has created a more complex and volatile addiction landscape, one that requires a higher level of clinical care during the earliest stages of recovery.Renewal Springs Detox was designed to meet that need.The program provides 24/7 medically supervised detox, offering individuals a safe and structured environment to withdraw from alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, stimulants, and polysubstance use. With continuous medical monitoring, individualized withdrawal management, and a focus on patient dignity, the facility aims to stabilize clients physically while preparing them for ongoing treatment.“Oklahoma is facing a different kind of addiction crisis than it did even five years ago,” said Executive Director Tara McDonald. “The overlap between meth and fentanyl has raised the stakes. Detox is no longer a step that can be delayed or done without medical oversight. Renewal Springs exists to provide that level of care when it matters most.”The fourth wave of the opioid epidemic has been marked not only by increased overdose risk, but also by more severe withdrawal presentations and higher rates of relapse when individuals do not receive proper stabilization. Many people entering treatment today are managing multiple substances at once, often alongside underlying mental health conditions.Renewal Springs addresses this reality through a clinically grounded approach to drug and alcohol detox in Oklahoma City . Each client receives an individualized detox plan tailored to their substance use history, physical health, and psychological needs. The goal is not to just manage symptoms, but to create a safe entry point into long-term recovery.The program is part of the Pathways Recovery Centers network and operates as a sister program to Country Road Recovery Center, which has provided high-quality addiction treatment services in Oklahoma for the past five years. Together, the programs offer a connected continuum of care, allowing clients to move seamlessly from medical detox in OKC into residential treatment and ongoing recovery support.This continuity is especially critical in the current landscape. Gaps between detox and the next level of care are one of the most common points of relapse. By integrating detox into a broader treatment network, Renewal Springs helps reduce those gaps and improve long-term outcomes.The opening of Renewal Springs represents more than the addition of a new facility. It reflects a broader effort to strengthen addiction treatment in Oklahoma, particularly at a time when the risks associated with substance use have never been higher.“Every person who walks through our doors is taking a significant step,” McDonald added. “Our responsibility is to meet that step with the highest standard of care and to help them move forward into recovery with stability and support.”To learn more about detox services in Oklahoma City at Renewal Springs or to inquire about admission, visit https://www.renewalspringsokc.com

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