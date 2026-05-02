The Museum of the Horseless Carriage Presents the Celebration of Brass VI

The Celebration of Brass show field full of incredible Brass Era cars. Photo by Joyce S. Edfors.

HICKORY CORNERS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of the Horseless Carriage (MHC) is excited to present its sixth annual signature event, the Celebration of Brass VI, that will take place July 16 - 18, 2026. It is held yearly in America’s heartland at the Gilmore Car Museum (GCM) in Hickory Corners, Michigan. It is a ‘celebration’ of Brass Era automobiles, trucks, and motorcycles with around 100 pre-1916 vehicles displayed each year. The best part is that it is not just a static car show but many of the vintage automobiles are driven around the campus. There is even the opportunity to ride in a Brass Era car! This year’s featured cars are 45 hp and above, but all Brass Era vehicles are welcome and encouraged to participate.The Celebration of Brass events have not only been to showcase these early vehicles but to raise awareness for The Museum of the Horseless Carriage’s goal of building a permanent museum at the Gilmore Car Museum. This endeavor is being celebrated this year with the historic MHC Groundbreaking Special Event on Saturday, July 18. The proposed building’s design mimics the architecture of an automobile dealership in nearby Kalamazoo, circa 1908, and will be built between the Cadillac-LaSalle and Pierce-Arrow museums in a prime spot on the GCM’s campus and will join other national car museums also located there. What great exposure for a museum that will immerse car enthusiasts and the general public alike back into a time when innovative engineering and design brought the motor car to life. Visitors will see Brass Era cars, period displays, and artifacts that defined this trailblazing industry and learn about the pioneers who created it all as well as the rich history of early automobiles.The Celebration of Brass is quickly becoming the premier, not to be missed, car experience in the USA dedicated exclusively to Brass Era vehicles. This year it kicks off with a welcome party in Kalamazoo on Thursday, July 16. The main event, the amazing Pre-1916 Car Show, is Friday and Saturday, July 17 & 18 at the Gilmore Car Museum. Highlights are the Pre-WWII Swap Meet, around 100 Brass Era vehicles featuring 45 hp and above cars on the show field from all over the United States, Brass Era Car Rides, Educational Presentations with Knowledgeable Speakers, Brass Era Technical Demonstrations, Pass-In-Review, the opportunity to be a part of history at the Museum of the Horseless Carriage Groundbreaking Special Event, visit our museum’s temporary home in the Steam Barn at the GCM, and more!The Celebration of Brass VI Horseless Carriage Club of America (HCCA) National Tour, sponsored by the Museum of the Horseless Carriage Touring Club, directly follows Sunday - Tuesday, July, 19, 20, & 21.For Pre-1916 car enthusiasts who would like to participate, the combined registration form for the Celebration of Brass VI, Pre-WWII Swap Meet, and HCCA National Tour are on our website at https://www.museumofthehorselesscarriage.org/events The Celebration of Brass VI Car Show is open to the public with tickets available at: https://gilmorecarmuseum.org/events or at the Gilmore Car Museum during the event.To learn about the Museum of the Horseless Carriage Capital Campaign gift opportunities contact:Matthew Wawro - Philanthropic Advisor+1 313-418-6086

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