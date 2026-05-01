ALTA SMILES BRINGS C5 HIDDEN ORTHODONTICS® AND V5X™ TO CANADA

Alta Smiles has announced its official expansion into Canada through strategic partnerships with The Aurum Group and Cerum Ortho.

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Smiles , the innovator behind C5 Hidden Orthodonticsand V5x™ Remote Patient Monitoring, has announced its official expansion into Canada through strategic partnerships with The Aurum Group and Cerum Ortho Under the agreement, The Aurum Group will serve as Alta Smiles’ exclusive manufacturing partner in Canada, while Cerum Ortho will act as the exclusive distributor nationwide, providing Canadian clinicians with a fully localized, end‑to‑end solution designed to support clinical excellence and efficient workflows.Alta Smiles’ C5 Hidden Orthodontics, a completely concealed, bracket‑free orthodontic system, offers doctors and patients a comfortable, discreet alternative to traditional braces and aligners. The V5x platform complements C5 with advanced remote patient monitoring, enabling more efficient treatment oversight and reduced in‑office visits.“Canada is a milestone for Alta Smiles — it marks our first expansion beyond the United States, and it won't be our last. By partnering with Aurum Group and Cerum Ortho, we're bringing Canadian clinicians something truly unique: a fully integrated system that combines C5 Hidden Orthodontics with V5x remote monitoring under one platform,” said Gary Giegerich, chief executive officer of Alta Smiles. “No other solution on the market offers that combination, and we believe that's a gamechanger for how orthodontic care is delivered. This is just the beginning of our global growth story.”By manufacturing C5 Hidden Orthodontics and V5x solutions in Canada, Aurum Group brings its 50+ year track record for precision, digital dentistry, and quality manufacturing to the Alta Smiles platform. Local production ensures consistent quality, faster turnaround times, and solutions tailored specifically for the Canadian market.Distribution and clinical support will be led by Cerum Ortho, the largest independent orthodontic supplier with a 40+ year history. Cerum Ortho will provide national sales support, education, and customer service, ensuring clinicians have seamless access to Alta Smiles technology backed by local expertise."Canada has nearly 23,500 dentists and 1,600 CAO-certified orthodontists – that’s a significant market, and the demand for smarter, more efficient solutions is only growing,” said Mark Maier, chief executive officer of The Aurum Group. “Partnering with Alta Smiles gives Cerum Ortho the ability to bring something genuinely differentiated to Canadian clinicians: C5 Hidden Orthodontics and V5x remote monitoring as one complete platform. After 40 years building relationships across this country, we know what providers need, and it’s these products."Alta Smiles’ C5 Hidden Orthodontics and V5x are now available across Canada through Cerum Ortho, with manufacturing proudly handled in Canada by The Aurum Group.For more information, visit altasmiles.com, aurumgroup.com, or cerum.ca.###About Alta Smiles, LLCFounded in 2019 and guided by a world-class board of advisors that includes leading investors and executives from the dental and healthcare industries, Alta Smiles is a technology and services company poised to transform the delivery of orthodontic care. Our unique patented and patent-pending technologies and methodologies untether comprehensive orthodontic care from the confines of the orthodontist’s office. This innovative approach enables dentists and their assistants to deliver all forms of orthodontic care, including C5 Hidden Orthodontics, with a high level of expertise and confidence. Alta Smiles is opening the door for more people to have amazing smiles.

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