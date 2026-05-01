FEMPIRE 2026: Denver is a National Hub for Women Entrepreneurs

FEMPIRE Summit November 2025

Le Méridien Downtown Denver is hosting FEMPIRE: Women’s Business Summit, a growing national gathering of women entrepreneurs, founders, and industry leaders.

FEMPIRE is not only bringing women into the room, it’s helping position Denver as one of the most important cities in the country for female founders and leaders.” — Katelyn Brush

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Méridien Downtown Denver is hosting FEMPIRE , Women’s Business Summit, a rapidly growing national gathering of women entrepreneurs , founders, and industry leaders. Bringing together over 200 attendees from across the country, the two-day experience is designed to accelerate business growth, expand leadership capacity, and foster high-impact collaboration among women building the next generation of companies.More than a traditional business conference, FEMPIRE blends strategic education with experiential programming, including keynote talks, expert panels, facilitated mastermind sessions, and curated networking designed to create tangible business outcomes. The summit reflects a broader shift in how women are choosing to scale their businesses; by prioritizing both internal and external success, strategy and sustainability.Colorado continues to rank among the top states for women-owned businesses per capita, with Denver emerging as a leading city for innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive economic growth. By hosting FEMPIRE in Denver, organizers are intentionally anchoring the event in a region that reflects the future of women-led business, which they see as collaborative, community-driven, and economically impactful.“Denver represents a new wave of entrepreneurial energy,” said Katelyn Brush, Marketing Director for Expand Leadership Initiative. “FEMPIRE is not only bringing women into the room, it’s helping position Denver as one of the most important cities in the country for female founders and leaders.”FEMPIRE is produced by Expand Leadership Initiative (ELI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to transformational business environments for women. Through its events and scholarship programs, ELI is working toward a goal of funding 1,000 women to attend high-impact leadership experiences over the next three years.“Access is one of the biggest barriers to growth for women in business,” said Chelsea Carter, Founder and Executive Director of ELI. “When you put women in the right rooms, with the right people, conversations, and opportunities, everything changes. FEMPIRE was created to make those rooms more accessible.”In addition to attendee growth, FEMPIRE is attracting national attention from brands, sponsors, and partners seeking meaningful engagement with a highly activated audience of women entrepreneurs. The event offers integrated partnership opportunities, including experiential activations, vendor booths, and brand placements designed to create both visibility and connection.As FEMPIRE continues to expand, organizers plan to scale the summit into additional U.S. cities, further positioning it as a leading platform for women’s leadership, business development, and community-driven economic impact.To learn more about sponsorships, partnerships, or to reserve your seat at FEMPIRE 2026, visit https://www.expandleadershipinitiative.com/fempire or contact hello@expandleadershipinitiative.com.Expand Leadership Initiative (ELI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to helping women access the rooms, resources, and relationships that transform their leadership and their lives.Chelsea Carter, CEO/Founder of FEMPIRE and Expand Leadership Initiative, is available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.