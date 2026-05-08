Candice Night Releases Heartfelt Mother’s Day Single & Video 'Promise Me' - A Loving Tribute to the Mother-Child Bond

Candice Night, American Singer- Songwriter Candice Night, American Singer- Songwriter Candice Night, American Singer- Songwriter Candice Night, "Sea Glass" featuring "Promise Me" and "Unsung Hero" Candice Night, "Sea Glass" featuring "Promise Me" and "Unsung Hero"

Blackmore’s Night Vocalist Delivers Emotional Track "Promise Me" Featuring Her Own Children’s Voices - from Her Album “Sea Glass” to Celebrate Mothers Day

This song is a celebration of the incredible bond between a mother and child... I hope every mother feels seen and appreciated through this special song on Mother’s Day and beyond.” — Candice Night, American Singer-Songwriter

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned singer and songwriter Candice Night, best known as the ethereal voice of the beloved Renaissance-folk rock band Blackmore’s Night, has released the official music video for her touching solo single “Promise Me” in honor of Mother’s Day.

Featured on her critically acclaimed solo album Sea Glass, “Promise Me” is a deeply personal and emotional tribute to motherhood. With warm, soaring vocals and a heartfelt message of encouragement, the song speaks directly to the unconditional love, strength, freedom, and security that mothers everywhere give to their children.

Candice has shared that the song holds special meaning for her own family as her children even lend their voices to the recording, making it an especially authentic and moving release.

“This song is a celebration of the incredible bond between a mother and child,” said Candice Night. “It’s about giving your children the courage to be fully themselves...colorful, loud, and fearless. I hope every mother feels seen and appreciated through this special song on Mother’s Day and beyond.”

The official music video beautifully captures the song’s tender spirit with intimate visuals that reflect the joy, strength, and quiet power of motherhood. Fans and families are already embracing “Promise Me” as the perfect heartfelt soundtrack for Mother’s Day celebrations and playlists. Watch the official music video: https://youtu.be/K-ZW5f5tv_A. Stream “Promise Me” and the album "Sea Glass" on all preferred platforms.

"Sea Glass" finds Candice at a new plateau in her life and music. Inspired by a lifetime of challenging musical adventures as well as the magic and demands of everyday life and family, Candice has crafted an album that observes life through a prism - looking through a kaleidoscope of sea glass colors with their own special glow. Much like an alchemist, she melds together her various influences and experiences to create music that is contemporary yet eternal.

Candice says: "We go through so much in life, we break, we shatter, our pieces tossed and tumbled by forces all around us, smoothing our edges, teaching us lessons. And though some pieces may be lost, most return to be changed, different, worn by time, and yet…brilliant treasures in who we have become…" "Sea Glass" is a journey across time and tides, and may be her most personal album to date.

About Candice Night

Candice Night is the celebrated vocalist and songwriter of the internationally acclaimed band Blackmore’s Night. Known for her warm, emotive voice and heartfelt songwriting, she continues to create music that touches both the heart and soul.

Media Contact:

https://www.candice-night.com/

Promise Me Official Lyric Video for Mothers Day

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