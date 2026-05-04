Recall Masters Unveils 2025 Automotive Recall Report & Key Insights from Top Findings

2025 State of Recalls 2025 State of Recalls: Recalls by System Defect

Recall Masters releases its 2025 State of Automotive Recalls report, identifying 447 NHTSA-mandated campaigns affecting more than 28 million passenger vehicles.

We’re committed to giving consumers, dealerships, manufacturers and the automotive industry the tools they need to close the protect both consumers and their brands.” — Christopher Miller, Founder and Chairman of Recall Masters

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recall Masters, a leader in automotive recall management and retention solutions, released its ninth annual State of Recalls report with comprehensive data about U.S. automotive recall activity in 2025. The research identifies 447 NHTSA-mandated recall campaigns together with 223 voluntary manufacturer recall notices affecting more than 28 million passenger vehicles, light trucks, and vans. While the industry is working hard to keep drivers safe, challenges around compliance, software-related failures, and under-the-radar voluntary recalls continue to grow.

Key Findings from the Report:

1. Software/Electronics Recalls Dominate Again: As vehicles become more like devices than machines, software and electronics defects remain the most prevalent, with 119 NHTSA campaigns affecting 8,192,000 vehicles. A review of the dataset shows a consistent pattern of recalls tied to defects, including rearview cameras, driver assistance systems, instrument clusters, and more.

2. Power Train Defects on the Rise: In 2025, 87 NHTSA campaigns affecting 7,985,863 vehicles were linked to failures involving drivetrain component failures. These systems often require specialized diagnostics and repair procedures, increasing the complexity and cost of recall execution. Vehicle owners can expect longer repair times compared to software fixes and a greater dependence on parts availability. OEMs will also have to invest heavily in technician training.

3. A Long-Awaited Decrease in Airbag Recalls: Since the first wave of Takata airbag recalls almost a twenty years ago, the auto industry has been desperately playing catch up with replacement airbags it knew would also require replacement. In 2025, 19 NHTSA recall campaigns affected 404,337 vehicles, signaling that the tides may have turned.

4. Record-High Recall Completion Rates: One of the most encouraging findings from the 2025 dataset is the exceptionally high recall completion rate for a first-year cohort. Many 2025 campaigns achieved completion rates exceeding 90%, ushering in a trend in greater awareness from consumers and impressive vigilance from dealership service departments. Approximately 50.3% of all recalled vehicles announced in 2025 were repaired by February 2026.

5. The top 5 brands with the most recalls impacted 73.7% of all affected vehicles. The top 10 recall campaigns accounted for 8,806,863 vehicles, which is 30.8% of all affected vehicles. Airbag recalls were down again (2025: 404,337 vehicles vs. 2024: 721,580 vehicles) and powertrain recalls were up: 87 campaigns (2025: 7,985,863 vehicles vs. 2024: 62 campaigns affecting 2,275,870 vehicles).

“Behind every missed recall is not just a safety risk—it’s a lost opportunity for dealers to engage, build trust, and deliver service that protects customers and boosts their bottom line,” said Christopher Miller, Founder and Chairman of Recall Masters. “We’re committed to giving dealerships, manufacturers and the automotive industry the tools they need to close the protect both consumers and their brands.”

Download the Full Report Now:

The 2025 State of Recalls is available now at https://www.recallmasters.com/sor/, featuring detailed data by OEM, system category, and campaign risk level.

Media outlets interested in using the report’s infographics may request high-resolution assets by contacting Laurie Halter with Charisma! Communications at laurie@charismacommunications.com .

About Recall Masters

Recall Masters is the leading provider of automotive recall management and retention solutions, dedicated to helping automakers and their dealers expedite the repair of recalled vehicles and make the roadways safer for everyone. Greater recall awareness and proactive recall management help automakers protect their brand and build trusting relationships between automotive dealers and consumers alike. Recall Masters is a privately held company based in Laguna Hills, CA. To learn more about Recall Masters and comprehensive recall management, please call 888.651.4480, email info@recallmasters.com or visit www.recallmasters.com.

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