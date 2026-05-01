Matthew Di Chiara from Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers

Third-generation personal injury attorney Matthew Di Chiara joins Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers to represent plaintiffs in New Jersey.

I am eager to join Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers and work alongside a team recognized for their trial advocacy.” — Matthew Di Chiara

ROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers announces the addition of associate attorney Matthew Di Chiara to the firm’s personal injury practice. Based in the Roseland headquarters, Di Chiara joins the team to handle personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents and catastrophic injury claims, for plaintiffs throughout New Jersey.Di Chiara is a third-generation personal injury practitioner in New Jersey. Before joining Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers, he managed personal injury matters at firms in both New Jersey and Florida. He earned his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Nova Southeastern University and holds a Bachelor of Science from Pennsylvania State University. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey and the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.At the firm, Di Chiara manages cases from inception through settlement or trial. His practice focuses on representing individuals injured by the actions of others, providing counsel for those involved in serious incidents."I am eager to join Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers and work alongside a team recognized for their trial advocacy," said Matthew Di Chiara. "I look forward to applying my background in personal injury law to represent individuals in their pursuit of justice and managing cases that help New Jersey residents recover the compensation they require after serious accidents."Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers operates on a contingency-fee model, providing legal representation without upfront costs. For more information about their legal services, visit the firm’s website About Brach Eichler Injury LawyersBrach Eichler Injury Lawyers is a New Jersey trial-focused personal injury firm defined by eight-figure results and peer-recognized excellence. Their attorneys have secured over $725 million in verdicts and settlements for their clients, including a $21.8 million recovery for a child injured in a pedestrian accident involving a commercial vehicle, an $8.25 million settlement for a severely injured construction worker, and a $7.225 million recovery for a woman injured in Union County. The firm has achieved numerous additional seven-figure outcomes and, in 2024, earned multiple top-20 plaintiff jury verdicts in New Jersey—underscoring its trial credibility. Led by certified civil trial specialists and attorneys consistently recognized by Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America, the firm represents clients statewide in serious motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death cases. Free consultations and a contingency-fee model ensure access to elite advocacy when the stakes are life-changing.Legal Disclaimer: No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. Results may vary depending on your particular facts and legal circumstances.

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