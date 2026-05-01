Attorney General Tong Statement on Final Passage of Legislation to Protect Connecticut Communities from Reckless Federal Agents
05/01/2026(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today released the following statement regarding final passage of state legislation to protect Connecticut communities and hold reckless federal agents accountable for violations of constitutional rights.
The bill will ensure that all public officials can be held accountable under state law for violations of federal constitutional rights.
“It is the policy of the State of Connecticut to respect, honor and protect immigrants and immigrant families in compliance with state and federal law,” said Attorney General Tong. “This legislation reflects the unremarkable and uncontroversial proposition that no one is above the law. Not here in Connecticut and not anywhere else in this country. The sovereign state of Connecticut is prepared to use all legal tools available here to hold reckless federal actors accountable for violations of constitutional rights.”
- Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
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Media Contact:
Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov
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