ABB Showcases Cutting-edge Converter Tech with GENBETA racecar at 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix

GENBETA Race Car at 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix ABB cutting-edge converter technology

ABB to utilise the Formula E platform to showcase cutting-edge converter technology in the GENBETA Car at the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix

ABB’s DC-DC technology is another example of our commitment to support Formula E in its quest to lead sustainable motorsport globally - engineered to Outrun.” — Fabiana Cavalcante, Global Head of Mobile e-Power at ABB

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utilising Formula E as a platform, ABB will unveil its latest DC-DC converter technology, from the Brightloop product line-up , in the GENBETA car, as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns for rounds seven and eight on 2 and 3 May 2026 at Tempelhof Circuit in Berlin.

The innovation is yet another example of how ABB technology helps the Championship to outrun, driving performance and showcasing solutions within a global platform.

Highlighted by the efficiency and productivity of the GENBETA prototype, ABB’s DC-DC converter allows the main battery to simultaneously run a car’s onboard electronics at different voltages. This technology highlights how Formula E operates as a test bed for innovative technology that has real-world applications. Other highlights of the technology include:

· Advanced Energy Systems: ABB’s latest technology allows the GENBETA’s high-voltage 800Vdc battery to enable 0-100km/h performance in just 1.86 seconds.

· System Optimization: Simultaneously, the converter powers 12 or 24Vdc systems, including control electronics, communications, and displays.

· Performance Differentiation: The development of these power electronics underlines their increasing role as a key differentiator in energy management and system optimization across various vehicle architectures.

As a global technology leader in electrification, ABB utilises Formula E as a platform and the GENBETA car as a high-speed living laboratory to connect its engineering expertise with high-performance environments.

Within this testing ground, ABB helps drive progress by refining the "Engineered to Outrun" technologies, such as advanced energy systems and power electronics, that will eventually define more efficient, productive, and sustainable future urban mobility both on and off the track.

Fabiana Cavalcante, Global Head of Mobile e-Power at ABB said:

“ABB’s DC-DC technology is yet another example of our commitment to support Formula E in its quest to lead sustainable motorsport globally. Not only as principal partner to the Championship, but also through technical innovations that power the series, ensuring it remains Engineered to Outrun, creating solutions that translate from the track to real-world applications.”

Dan Cherowbrier, Chief Technology Officer at Formula E said:

"The introduction of ABB's DC-DC converter technology into the GENBETA car is a significant technical milestone for the Championship. This innovation allows us to optimise the car's power management by simultaneously running high-voltage powertrains and sensitive onboard electronics at different voltages, directly supporting our 'race to road' philosophy. It demonstrates how Formula E continues to push the boundaries of electric vehicle technology in a high-performance environment.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.