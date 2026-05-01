CW5 Daniel York Named Army Aviator of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN, — CW5 Daniel York, the Apache New Equipment Training (NET) Manager, received the Army Aviation Association of America's (AAAA) Michael J. Novosel Army Aviator of the Year award during the AAAA Warfighting Summit in Nashville, April 15. The award recognizes his exceptional leadership in training, operational innovation, and strategic foresight.

Under York's direction, the Apache NET Team navigated one of the most demanding periods in its history. He led the team in training over 403 U.S. Army aviators, logging an impressive 3,185 simulation hours and 2,939 flight hours. In a move to ensure future readiness, he also initiated early development for the AH-64E V6.5, creating new trainers and support plans that will reduce transition costs for units.

Recognizing the strategic importance of allied partnerships, York masterfully balanced international commitments with U.S. training priorities. His efforts included providing critical training for aviators from Poland, Morocco, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

CW5 York’s most significant impact may be his work in countering unmanned aerial systems (UAS). He conceived and executed Operation Flyswatter and Exercise Coastal Warden, turning a conceptual gap into a successful joint operational demonstration.

Operation Flyswatter and Exercise Coastal Warden stood out as one of the most intricate and impactful joint aviation demonstrations in recent years. York secured funding, synchronized schedules, and aligned senior stakeholders. He effectively integrated units from the South Carolina Army National Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps while closely coordinating with Navy and joint sensor providers. Additionally, he established direct partnerships with the Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions project office to ensure that operational testing was aligned with acquisition priorities, translating engineering potential into capabilities relevant for the battlefield.

The operations validated sensor-to-shooter timelines, cost-effective engagement options, and survivability in challenging environments. These outcomes clearly illustrate that the AH-64E Apache is not a legacy platform awaiting replacement; rather, it is a modern, adaptable system capable of effectively addressing one of the most pressing threats in contemporary warfare.

CW5 York’s contributions have reshaped how senior leaders view the Apache’s role in modern warfare. By identifying an emerging threat and delivering a tangible solution, he demonstrated that the AH-64E is a modern, adaptable platform critical to the joint force. His leadership has solidified the Apache's position as a proven counter-UAS solution and a key component in the future of Army Aviation.