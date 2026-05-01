Moriah Morningstar’s 'The Greatest Deception' Named May 2026 Book of the Month by OnlineBookClub CEO Scott Hughes

“The Greatest Deception” by Moriah Morningstar

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Greatest Deception”, a nonfiction book by distinguished author Moriah Morningstar, has been officially nominated as Book of the Month for May 2026 by OnlineBookClub . It is a bold and thought-provoking work that draws attention to its uncompromising exploration of spiritual awakening, hidden histories, and the nature of reality itself.Blending personal revelation, spiritual philosophy, and alternative interpretations of historical and religious narratives, the book challenges readers to look beyond what the author describes as “the veil of vast illusions” shaping human life. At its core, the work urges a twofold awakening: recognizing both the illusions that bind us and the deeper, eternal self that lies beyond them.Despite its provocative subject matter, “The Greatest Deception” has sparked intense dialogue and meaningful engagement among readers. Early responses highlight both its ambition and its depth:• “The work is clearly well-researched and offers an intriguing proposition for those willing to question their beliefs.”• “A deep-researched prophecy, an uncontainable vision, this book takes readers on a voyage of shocking revelations...”As Online Book Club ’s Book of the Month selection, “The Greatest Deception” stands out for its willingness to challenge convention and invite discussion. Whether approached as a spiritual text, a speculative exploration, or a call to self-discovery, it offers readers an experience designed to provoke thought, reflection, and dialogue.About the BookTitle: The Greatest Deception: In Human HistoryAuthor: Moriah MorningstarGenre: NonfictionPublication Date: March 21, 2023Formats Available: eBook, PaperbackISBN: 979-8566611662About the Author“Moriah Morningstar is an intuitive writer and symbolic play therapist. She has had supernatural experiences her entire life, including visits from the departed and seeing future visions and alternate earths, or parallel realities. Morningstar is a soul-exchange. Sandra Rae (birth soul) exchanged places with her on 9-17-2001. Their exchange happened when the body was injured and dying, yet miraculously survived. Soul-exchanges are rare and only happen to benefit humanity. Sandra wrote Part One, unraveling the mystery of the gospel. Moriah wrote Part Two, focusing on the New World Order we are moving toward. Morningstar received her undergraduate education at Utah State University. A former newspaper reporter, Morningstar now writes about spiritual issues.”About OnlineBookClub.org OnlineBookClub.org was created over 15 years ago and has over 6 million members. It is a FREE site for readers.Purchase or Learn More:

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