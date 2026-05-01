Moriah Morningstar’s 'The Greatest Deception' Named May 2026 Book of the Month by OnlineBookClub CEO Scott Hughes
Blending personal revelation, spiritual philosophy, and alternative interpretations of historical and religious narratives, the book challenges readers to look beyond what the author describes as “the veil of vast illusions” shaping human life. At its core, the work urges a twofold awakening: recognizing both the illusions that bind us and the deeper, eternal self that lies beyond them.
Despite its provocative subject matter, “The Greatest Deception” has sparked intense dialogue and meaningful engagement among readers. Early responses highlight both its ambition and its depth:
• “The work is clearly well-researched and offers an intriguing proposition for those willing to question their beliefs.”
• “A deep-researched prophecy, an uncontainable vision, this book takes readers on a voyage of shocking revelations...”
As Online Book Club’s Book of the Month selection, “The Greatest Deception” stands out for its willingness to challenge convention and invite discussion. Whether approached as a spiritual text, a speculative exploration, or a call to self-discovery, it offers readers an experience designed to provoke thought, reflection, and dialogue.
About the Book
Title: The Greatest Deception: In Human History
Author: Moriah Morningstar
Genre: Nonfiction
Publication Date: March 21, 2023
Formats Available: eBook, Paperback
ISBN: 979-8566611662
About the Author
“Moriah Morningstar is an intuitive writer and symbolic play therapist. She has had supernatural experiences her entire life, including visits from the departed and seeing future visions and alternate earths, or parallel realities. Morningstar is a soul-exchange. Sandra Rae (birth soul) exchanged places with her on 9-17-2001. Their exchange happened when the body was injured and dying, yet miraculously survived. Soul-exchanges are rare and only happen to benefit humanity. Sandra wrote Part One, unraveling the mystery of the gospel. Moriah wrote Part Two, focusing on the New World Order we are moving toward. Morningstar received her undergraduate education at Utah State University. A former newspaper reporter, Morningstar now writes about spiritual issues.”
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