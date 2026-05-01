Sunflower Recovery Center Provides Access to Affordable, Real-World Addiction Treatment in the Midwest

Sunflower Recovery Center helps individuals and families address the roots of addiction through accessible drug and alcohol rehab in Kansas.

People in the Midwest deserve access to quality addiction care without feeling like recovery is out of reach.” — Katie Connell

OSAWATOMIE, KS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunflower Recovery Center , a Kansas drug and alcohol addiction treatment center located just outside the Kansas City area, is helping individuals and families across the Midwest access treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges before addiction costs them even more.For many people, the price of addiction is not measured only in dollars. It shows up in missed work, unpaid bills, strained marriages, exhausted families, declining health, legal concerns, isolation, and the slow erosion of trust. It can take over a person’s daily life long before they ever walk through the doors of a treatment center. Sunflower Recovery Center exists to make that next step more accessible for people who need real help, close to home.At a time when families across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, and the broader Midwest are searching for affordable addiction treatment that feels clinically sound and effective, Sunflower offers a practical path forward. The program provides multiple levels of care, including residential addiction treatment, a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), allowing clients to receive support based on their clinical needs, stability, and stage of recovery.Sunflower’s approach is built around the belief that recovery should not feel reserved for those with unlimited resources. Addiction affects working adults, parents, young people, professionals, laborers, veterans, and families from every kind of community. For many Midwestern families, finding treatment that is both effective and reachable can be one of the biggest barriers to getting help.“Addiction already takes enough from people,” said Executive Director Katie Connell. “It can take their health, their confidence, their relationships, their sense of stability, and their hope for the future. Our goal is to make treatment feel possible again. People in the Midwest deserve access to quality addiction care without feeling like recovery is out of reach.”Located in Osawatomie, Kansas, Sunflower Recovery Center serves clients seeking treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, including those who may also be navigating trauma, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other co-occurring mental health concerns. The program uses a personalized treatment model that may include evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Medication Assisted Therapy (MAT), motivational interviewing, trauma-informed care, relapse prevention, holistic therapies, recreational therapies, and music therapy.That individualized model is especially important because addiction rarely exists in isolation. It often develops alongside grief, chronic stress, untreated trauma, mental health symptoms, family instability, or years of trying to manage pain privately. Sunflower’s clinical team works with each client to identify the underlying factors driving substance use while helping them build tools for long-term recovery.Cost remains one of the most common reasons people delay care. Sunflower helps address that barrier through insurance verification and by accepting most major insurance plans. The center encourages individuals and families to reach out directly so the admissions team can help explain treatment options, insurance benefits, and next steps.As demand for Midwest addiction treatment continues to grow, Sunflower Recovery Center remains focused on providing care that is personal, accessible, and rooted in the realities of everyday life. The program’s Kansas location offers a recovery environment close enough for many Midwestern families to reach, while still giving clients the space and structure needed to step away from the routines and pressures that may be fueling substance use.To learn more about Sunflower Recovery Center or verify insurance benefits, visit https://www.sunflowerrecovery.com/

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