Roma Pithadiya Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roma Pithadiya, financial adviser, insurance strategist, and CEO of Elite Wealth by Roma, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how tax-efficient retirement planning, estate strategy, and financial education can simplify long-term wealth building for families and entrepreneurs.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to impact—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more by visiting their website In her episode, Pithadiya explores how tax-free retirement strategies, insurance planning, and estate frameworks can be simplified into clear, actionable financial decisions that support generational stability and business growth, while improving financial literacy across diverse communities.Roma’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/roma-pithadiya

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