DED and DHHS Announce Public Comment Period, Public Hearing on State’s Proposed Use of Federal Housing and Community Development Funds

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are soliciting public comments on the Proposed 2026 Annual Action Plan (AAP). Public comments will be accepted from May 15, 2026 until 12:00 p.m. CT on June 15, 2026.

The proposed action plan describes how DED and DHHS will use annual federal funding pertaining to the following programs:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME)

National Housing Trust Fund (HTF)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA)

Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Fund (HSATF)

In particular, the AAP outlines the manner in which program funding will be used to assist low- and moderate-income persons and meet national and state objectives. The document also includes program application schedules, eligible activities, project selection criteria, and plans for minimizing the displacement of persons as a result of funded activities.

In addition to soliciting public comments, DED and DHHS are conducting a public hearing on Tuesday, May 19th to collect input. Members of the public may attend in-person or virtually to provide comment. Details on each of these options are displayed below.

Public Hearing on Proposed 2026 Annual Action Plan

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. MT

In-Person Location:

Nebraska Department of Economic Development

245 Fallbrook Blvd (Hearing Room, Lower Level, Room 031)

Lincoln, NE 68521

Livestream Info for Virtual Participation (via Microsoft Teams):

Register at https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/f5e8b2ab-6b45-480f-9fb6-13b017345817@043207df-e689-4bf6-9020-01038f11f0b1

An electronic copy of the proposed action plan will be made available May 15, 2026 on the DED website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports. Copies of the documentwill be available after the posting date and upon request by contacting Lori Cole, DED Office Manager, at 800-426-6505 or 402-471-3746, or by emailing lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.

All comments must be received by DED before the close of the comment period. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68521. Email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2026 AAP Proposed.” Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Laura Hart by phone (308-202-0177) or email (ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov) by May 11, 2026.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.