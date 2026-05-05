U: The Mind Company Published Study Shows ~580% Increase in Memory Brain Activity in Alzheimer’s Patients w/No Surgery

Difference in brain after using U: The Mind Company device over 12 weeks

Ohio company’s peer-reviewed fMRI study finds dramatic brain connectivity restoration using wearable headset without serious side effects across all patients

This study has been one of our most important pieces of evidence. The fMRI findings show that the brain is being reorganized. We are seeing regions that had gone silent begin to reconnect.” — Mohammed Abouelsoud, Founder and CEO, U: The Mind Company

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U: The Mind Company (uthemind.company), an Ohio-based brain technology company, today announced peer-reviewed results from its published Alzheimer’s disease study , demonstrating significant restoration of brain connectivity in key memory and language networks after 12 weeks of daily, non-invasive brain stimulation. The study was published in IntechOpen 2024 as part of the peer-reviewed anthology New Insights in Brain-Computer Interface Systems.Five patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease received daily sessions of amplitude-modulated transcranial pulsed current stimulation (am-tPCS) through a lightweight headset worn on the scalp. The device requires no surgery or implants and has proved effective by wearing it just 20 minutes per day. The study ran for 12 weeks and included resting-state fMRI brain scans at baseline and at study completion to measure changes in brain connectivity. No serious adverse events were reported in any patient.The results were striking. Brain activity in the left hippocampus (the brain’s primary memory encoding center and one of the first regions to deteriorate in Alzheimer’s disease) increased by 580%. The temporal pole, which governs language comprehension, showed a 5,400% increase in functional activation. The posterior middle temporal gyrus, critical for syntactic processing and comprehension, increased by 3,100%.Entirely new functional connections were observed in the region governing planning and decision-making where measurable brain activity went from zero to 36 voxels on the left and zero to 92 voxels on the right. This suggests genuine network reorganization, not simply stimulation of existing pathways.At the network level, the default mode network (DMN) broadly disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease showed enhanced inter-hemispheric coordination following treatment. The salience network, which regulates attention and awareness, showed the same pattern of improvement.“This study has been one of our most important pieces of evidence," notes Mohammed Abouelsoud, Founder and CEO, U: The Mind Company. "The fMRI findings show that the brain is stimulated and more importantly reorganized. We are seeing regions that had gone silent begin to reconnect. That is the signal we have been working toward.”The technology offers a non-surgical path in a space where no disease-modifying options currently exist. While approved Alzheimer’s drugs address symptoms, U’s approach targets the underlying connectivity architecture of the disease using an externally worn device, meaning no operation required.The device delivers precisely engineered electrical signals through the scalp targeting the prefrontal cortex, gradually rebuilding functional networks over a 12-week protocol that mirrors the timeline of natural neuroplasticity. The company’s signal patterns are protected by two granted U.S. patents with additional patents pending.U is pursuing two tracks simultaneously: a consumer wellness device called NeuroEdge, available now for focus and cognitive performance, and two separate medical devices targeting Parkinson’s disease (Sphere) and Alzheimer’s disease (Axis) that are advancing through the FDA approval process. The company is targeting FDA clearance in 2028.Full study findings: https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/89737 About U: The Mind CompanyU: The Mind Company is an Ohio company developing non-invasive brain stimulation technology for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and cognitive wellness. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company holds two granted U.S. patents with additional patents pending. Research collaborators include Mayo Clinic, MIT, and Johns Hopkins’ researchers.

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