DASSAI BLUE Introduces 'DASSAI BLUE YUZU' — A fusion of sake and yuzu, Available May 1, 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dassai USA Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its newest product, Dassai Blue Yuzu, available beginning May 1, 2026. Crafted at the Dassai Blue Sake Brewery, this new release offers a vibrant and approachable expression of sake.
Made from Dassai Blue’s signature Junmai Daiginjo—brewed exclusively with Yamada Nishiki, widely regarded as the “king of sake rice”—Dassai Blue Yuzu presents a fresh interpretation of its Type 50. By blending this refined sake with yuzu juice sourced from Yuzuco, known for its high-quality citrus, along with water and a touch of sugar, the result is a beautifully balanced, lower-alcohol (11% ABV) sake that highlights both craftsmanship and accessibility.
The renowned depth and layered complexity of Dassai Blue are lifted by the bright, refreshing acidity of yuzu—a prized Japanese citrus celebrated for its elegant aroma and delicate interplay of gentle sweetness and crisp, lemon-like brightness.
A New Way to Experience Sake
DASSAI BLUE Yuzu was created to make sake more approachable and enjoyable in everyday moments. Whether new to sake or a longtime enthusiast, this expression is designed to inspire discovery and connection through a single glass.
Flavor Profile
The signature aromatic richness and layered depth of DASSAI BLUE are beautifully complemented by the crisp acidity of yuzu. The result is a light, graceful palate that opens gently and lingers with a clean, refreshing finish.
*Yuzu, a traditional Japanese citrus, is known for its delicate balance of lemon-like brightness and subtle sweetness, adding both lift and complexity to the sake.
Product Details
Product Name: DASSAI BLUE Yuzu
Size: 720ml
Price: $33.00
ABV: 11%
Availability: Shipping begins May 1, 2026
Where to buy
-Dassai Blue Online Store
-Union Square wine and spirits
-Zheng brothers wine & spirits
-Expanding to more liquor stores soon
About DASSAI and DASSAI BLUE
DASSAI is one of Japan’s most celebrated sake producers, internationally acclaimed and the recipient of numerous prestigious awards across global competitions. With a commitment to redefining the standards of sake, DASSAI has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and craftsmanship.
At the core of its portfolio is Junmai Daiginjo—the highest grade of sake—defined by an exceptionally high rice polishing ratio. By meticulously milling the rice to remove impurities and focusing only on its purest core, DASSAI achieves a remarkably clean, refined, and elegant flavor profile. This precision is further elevated by the brewery’s advanced techniques, resulting in sake that is both delicate and complex, with a nuanced depth and graceful aroma.
Expanding its global vision, Dassai has established Dassai Blue in Hyde Park, New York—crafting sake with premium Arkansas-grown rice and pristine Hudson Valley water. This unique expression reflects both heritage and innovation—bringing together Japanese brewing tradition and American terroir to create a sake that is distinctly global yet deeply rooted in craftsmanship.
Central to DASSAI’s philosophy is an unwavering belief in the value of human craftsmanship. Every step of the brewing process emphasizes care, time, and attention to detail—guided by the idea that true excellence is achieved through dedication and hands-on effort. This pursuit of perfection has positioned DASSAI at the forefront of the global sake movement.
Dassai – Major Awards & Recognition
International
France — Kura Master | Platinum Award | June 16, 2025
United Kingdom — International Wine Challenge (IWC) | Gold Award | May 28, 2025
Monaco — Monaco Sake Awards | Gold Award | October 31, 2025
United States — U.S. National Sake Appraisal | Gold Prize | September 3, 2025
Spain — CINVE International Spirits Competition | CINVE Grand Prize | April 16, 2025
Hong Kong — Oriental Sake Awards | Silver Award | September 6, 2025
Japan — International Sake Challenge 2025 | Silver Award | November 26, 2025
Notable Recognition
-Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gifted Dassai to President Obama in 2014
-Dassai partnered with legendary French chef Joël Robuchon to open Dassaï Joël Robuchon in Paris in 2018, located in the prestigious 8th arrondissement on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. The collaboration was born from a shared vision — to demonstrate that great sake pairs beautifully with world-class cuisine beyond Japanese food alone, and to open up new dining possibilities for guests.
-Collaboration with Yannick Alléno, the multi-Michelin-starred French chef, resulting in L'Izakaya Dassai by Yannick Alléno in Paris – a restaurant in the heart of Beaupassage that pairs his cuisine with Dassai sake, demonstrating sake's versatility beyond Japanese dining traditions.
-Served at the 98th Academy Awards Governors Ball (March 15, 2026), curated by legendary chef Wolfgang Puck alongside Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and fine Bordeaux wines, for approximately 1,500 A-list guests.
Yuna Walker
Made from Dassai Blue’s signature Junmai Daiginjo—brewed exclusively with Yamada Nishiki, widely regarded as the “king of sake rice”—Dassai Blue Yuzu presents a fresh interpretation of its Type 50. By blending this refined sake with yuzu juice sourced from Yuzuco, known for its high-quality citrus, along with water and a touch of sugar, the result is a beautifully balanced, lower-alcohol (11% ABV) sake that highlights both craftsmanship and accessibility.
The renowned depth and layered complexity of Dassai Blue are lifted by the bright, refreshing acidity of yuzu—a prized Japanese citrus celebrated for its elegant aroma and delicate interplay of gentle sweetness and crisp, lemon-like brightness.
A New Way to Experience Sake
DASSAI BLUE Yuzu was created to make sake more approachable and enjoyable in everyday moments. Whether new to sake or a longtime enthusiast, this expression is designed to inspire discovery and connection through a single glass.
Flavor Profile
The signature aromatic richness and layered depth of DASSAI BLUE are beautifully complemented by the crisp acidity of yuzu. The result is a light, graceful palate that opens gently and lingers with a clean, refreshing finish.
*Yuzu, a traditional Japanese citrus, is known for its delicate balance of lemon-like brightness and subtle sweetness, adding both lift and complexity to the sake.
Product Details
Product Name: DASSAI BLUE Yuzu
Size: 720ml
Price: $33.00
ABV: 11%
Availability: Shipping begins May 1, 2026
Where to buy
-Dassai Blue Online Store
-Union Square wine and spirits
-Zheng brothers wine & spirits
-Expanding to more liquor stores soon
About DASSAI and DASSAI BLUE
DASSAI is one of Japan’s most celebrated sake producers, internationally acclaimed and the recipient of numerous prestigious awards across global competitions. With a commitment to redefining the standards of sake, DASSAI has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and craftsmanship.
At the core of its portfolio is Junmai Daiginjo—the highest grade of sake—defined by an exceptionally high rice polishing ratio. By meticulously milling the rice to remove impurities and focusing only on its purest core, DASSAI achieves a remarkably clean, refined, and elegant flavor profile. This precision is further elevated by the brewery’s advanced techniques, resulting in sake that is both delicate and complex, with a nuanced depth and graceful aroma.
Expanding its global vision, Dassai has established Dassai Blue in Hyde Park, New York—crafting sake with premium Arkansas-grown rice and pristine Hudson Valley water. This unique expression reflects both heritage and innovation—bringing together Japanese brewing tradition and American terroir to create a sake that is distinctly global yet deeply rooted in craftsmanship.
Central to DASSAI’s philosophy is an unwavering belief in the value of human craftsmanship. Every step of the brewing process emphasizes care, time, and attention to detail—guided by the idea that true excellence is achieved through dedication and hands-on effort. This pursuit of perfection has positioned DASSAI at the forefront of the global sake movement.
Dassai – Major Awards & Recognition
International
France — Kura Master | Platinum Award | June 16, 2025
United Kingdom — International Wine Challenge (IWC) | Gold Award | May 28, 2025
Monaco — Monaco Sake Awards | Gold Award | October 31, 2025
United States — U.S. National Sake Appraisal | Gold Prize | September 3, 2025
Spain — CINVE International Spirits Competition | CINVE Grand Prize | April 16, 2025
Hong Kong — Oriental Sake Awards | Silver Award | September 6, 2025
Japan — International Sake Challenge 2025 | Silver Award | November 26, 2025
Notable Recognition
-Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gifted Dassai to President Obama in 2014
-Dassai partnered with legendary French chef Joël Robuchon to open Dassaï Joël Robuchon in Paris in 2018, located in the prestigious 8th arrondissement on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. The collaboration was born from a shared vision — to demonstrate that great sake pairs beautifully with world-class cuisine beyond Japanese food alone, and to open up new dining possibilities for guests.
-Collaboration with Yannick Alléno, the multi-Michelin-starred French chef, resulting in L'Izakaya Dassai by Yannick Alléno in Paris – a restaurant in the heart of Beaupassage that pairs his cuisine with Dassai sake, demonstrating sake's versatility beyond Japanese dining traditions.
-Served at the 98th Academy Awards Governors Ball (March 15, 2026), curated by legendary chef Wolfgang Puck alongside Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and fine Bordeaux wines, for approximately 1,500 A-list guests.
Yuna Walker
DASSAI USA INC
+1 845-407-0721
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