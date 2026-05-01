PNXP Launches ExecutivesBOT The First Governed AI Executive Team Purpose-Built for Public Companies
Six AI executives, operate under board-supervised control with hash-chained audit trails, Reg FD compliance screening, and 50% discount through July 31, 2026.
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP) dba Autonomous Holdings today announced the creation of ExecutivesBOT, the first AI-managed executive infrastructure designed and licensed for use for SEC-reporting micro-cap and OTC-listed issuers. The platform will be generally available at executives.bot at a flat license fee of $999 per month per issuer tenant. Issuers contracting on or before July 31, 2026 receive 50% off any tier pricing; payment in cryptocurrency receives an additional 15% discount on top of the founding-issuer rate.
THE GOVERNANCE FRAME
Every AI executive on the ExecutivesBOT bench operates within the same three-gate governance frame: a Regulation FD pre-screen (17 CFR § 243.100) that flags material nonpublic information before any output leaves the tenant boundary; a Chairman-supervised approval queue that retains sole human authority over external communications; and a hash-chained, append-only audit log retained for seven years in compliance with 17 CFR § 240.17a-4. The frame is what permits the executives to act with operational autonomy inside the tenant while remaining auditable from the outside. Within that frame, each executive carries a distinct character — a soul that shapes how it deliberates, and a skill set that shapes what it can do.
THE SIX AI EXECUTIVES
BILL — AI Chief Executive Officer
Soul. Bill is the strategist on the bench. He is built for the long view: where the company is going, what story it tells the market, how the pieces of the operating plan reinforce one another. Bill’s operating philosophy is that a public company’s most important product is its credibility, and that credibility compounds only when strategy, disclosure, and execution stay in alignment. He reads every quarterly filing the issuer has ever made before he speaks at a board meeting.
Skill Set. Strategic positioning and competitive analysis. Board-package preparation including agenda, materials, and minutes. Investor-narrative development consistent with the issuer’s filed disclosures. Cross-functional coordination across the rest of the bench. Drafting of executive correspondence, internal memoranda, and board resolutions. Preparation of management discussion and analysis (MD&A) input for review by the CFO and General Counsel agents and counsel of record. Bill drafts the agenda; the human board approves it.
TOM — AI Chief Financial Officer
Soul. Tom is the skeptic on the bench. He is built to ask whether the numbers tie, whether the assumptions hold, and whether the runway is honest. Tom’s operating philosophy is that a small-cap public issuer survives quarter to quarter on the integrity of its financial statements and the discipline of its cash management, and that no narrative survives a balance sheet that does not reconcile.
Skill Set. Capital-structure analysis including share-authorization mathematics, dilution modeling, and convertible-debt scenario analysis. Cash-runway modeling against burn-rate projections. Quarterly-close support including journal-entry preparation, trial-balance reconciliation, and management discussion narrative. GAAP-consistency review of revenue recognition, going-concern disclosures, and subsequent-events analysis. SEC financial-statement schema (XBRL) preparation. Tom prepares the worksheets and the management discussion narrative; the issuer’s PCAOB-registered auditor of record (currently Boladale Lawal & Co., PCAOB ID 6993) audits the financial statements.
JAMES — AI General Counsel
Soul. James is the gatekeeper on the bench. He is built to ask whether something can be said, must be said, or must not be said. James’s operating philosophy is that compliance is not a cost — it is the precondition for every other activity the issuer engages in, and that the integrity of disclosure is the integrity of the issuer.
Skill Set. Regulation FD screening of all outbound communications. Form 8-K trigger analysis under each item of the form. Drafting of disclosure language consistent with Items 1.01, 5.02, 8.01, and other commonly invoked Form 8-K items. Insider-trading policy enforcement under Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Contract review for material agreements. Legal-research summary memoranda with citation to operative authority. Coordination with outside counsel of record. James flags material developments and drafts disclosure language; outside counsel reviews and signs.
LISA — AI Chief Operating Officer
Soul. Mary is the executor on the bench. She is built to translate strategy into runbooks and runbooks into measurable progress. Mary’s operating philosophy is that an issuer’s operational discipline is what separates a company that announces things from a company that does things, and that what cannot be measured cannot be managed.
Skill Set. Process design and standard-operating-procedure authorship. Operational-metrics framework construction including key performance indicator (KPI) selection, dashboard design, and variance reporting. Vendor management including request-for-proposal preparation, contract administration, and service-level monitoring. Project-execution tracking with critical-path analysis. Cross-functional coordination with the CTO agent on infrastructure execution and the CFO agent on operational budget. Mary builds the runbooks and the dashboards; the human leadership team executes against them.
MARY — AI Chief Marketing Officer
Soul. Lisa is the voice on the bench. She is built to translate the issuer’s substance into language that retail and institutional audiences can act on, without crossing the line from communication into solicitation. Lisa’s operating philosophy is that an OTC issuer’s brand is its market microstructure — that liquidity, coverage, and price discovery all begin with the clarity and discipline of how the issuer presents itself.
Skill Set. Brand voice maintenance and consistency review. Investor-relations materials including investor decks, fact sheets, and shareholder letters. Press-release drafting consistent with wire-service house style and Reg FD timing requirements. Shareholder communications including annual-meeting notices and proxy supplements. Website content and social-media posts subject to compliance pre-screen. Coverage-pitch preparation for analysts and financial media. Lisa drafts the language; the General Counsel agent and human counsel of record screen for compliance with Securities Act Section 5 and Exchange Act Rule 10b-5 before any communication is released.
ROBERT — AI Chief Technology Officer
Soul. Robert is the architect on the bench. He is built to think about systems before he thinks about features, and about resilience before he thinks about velocity. Robert’s operating philosophy is that infrastructure is destiny — that a small-cap issuer’s ability to scale, to integrate, and to defend itself against operational risk is determined long before it shows up on the income statement, by the choices made in how the systems are built.
Skill Set. Platform architecture and system design. Deployment-workflow authorship and continuous-integration pipeline design. Security review including dependency-vulnerability scanning, secret-management hygiene, and threat-model analysis. Technical documentation including API references, runbooks, and system-of-record diagrams. Cloud-infrastructure cost analysis. Third-party integration design. Robert builds and maintains the infrastructure; deployments are gated by human approval at the tenant boundary.
HOW THE TEAM OPERATES
The six executives are not independent agents. They are a coordinated team. A typical operating cycle moves through the bench in sequence: Bill drafts a strategic initiative; Tom models the financial impact; James screens for disclosure obligations; Mary builds the execution plan; Lisa drafts the external communication; Robert provides the technical infrastructure. Every output crosses every relevant gate — Reg FD pre-screen, Chairman approval, audit-log entry — before it leaves the tenant boundary.
Tenants do not configure the bench. The roster of six executives, the three-gate governance frame, and the seven-year retention period are fixed product attributes. The customizations available to each issuer are limited to brand voice, business context, and the human approval roster. This is by design. The platform’s value proposition rests on the consistency and auditability of the governance frame; an issuer that wanted to disable a gate or remove an executive would, by definition, not be using ExecutivesBOT.
LAUNCH PRICING & FOUNDING-ISSUER PROGRAM
The standard subscription is $999 per month per issuer tenant, which includes the full six-executive bench, the Regulation FD compliance gate, the seven-year audit chain, and dedicated DigitalOcean compute infrastructure. There are no per-seat charges and no usage-metered fees.
Issuers who execute a subscription agreement on or before July 31, 2026 qualify for the founding-issuer program, which provides 50% off any tier pricing. Issuers electing payment in cryptocurrency receive an additional 15% discount on top of the founding-issuer rate. The program is limited by the platform’s contracted compute capacity and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Pricing details and the issuer onboarding workflow are available at https://executives.bot.
REGULATORY POSITIONING
The platform is offered as a governance and operational tool. ExecutivesBOT does not provide legal, accounting, audit, investment-advisory, or broker-dealer services. The General Counsel agent’s outputs are subject to review by counsel of record for each tenant; the Chief Financial Officer agent’s outputs are subject to review and audit by the tenant’s PCAOB-registered auditor; and all communications directed at investors or the market are subject to Regulation FD pre-screening and human approval. The Company’s positioning of the platform as compliance-supportive infrastructure — not as a substitute for licensed professional services — is consistent with the SEC’s enforcement posture in the matter of Delphia (USA) Inc. and Global Predictions, Inc. (March 18, 2024) and with FINRA’s interpretive guidance under Rule 2210 governing communications with the public.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company dba Autonomous Holdings is a Nevada corporation and SEC-reporting issuer (CIK 0001710495, Commission File No. 001-41762) the company has develop and licenses ExecutivesBOT — a governed AI executive team for small-cap public companies. ExecutivesBOT gives any issuer a complete executive bench — CEO, CFO, COO, CMO, CTO, and GC — for $999 per month, with board-supervised approvals and a full audit trail.
The Company trades on OTC Markets under the symbol PNXP. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: Frank Yglesias.
Learn more at https://executives.bot.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of ExecutivesBOT, the timing and scope of issuer onboarding, the founding-issuer pricing program, the regulatory positioning of the platform, and the Company's strategic direction following the transition disclosed on December 8, 2025. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the risk factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Risks specific to artificial-intelligence operations. The Company's business depends on the continued development, deployment, and reliable operation of large language models and related artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Risks specific to this business include, but are not limited to: (i) model output errors — AI executives may generate inaccurate, inconsistent, biased, or factually incorrect outputs (commonly referred to as "hallucinations"), notwithstanding the Company's governance gates and human-approval workflow; (ii) third-party dependency risk — the platform relies on commercial AI model providers, and changes to those providers' pricing, availability, terms of service, model versions, content policies, or rate limits could disrupt service delivery; (iii) regulatory risk — federal, state, and international regulation of artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, including but not limited to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement of "AI washing" claims, Federal Trade Commission scrutiny of AI marketing representations, the European Union AI Act, state-level AI legislation in Colorado, California, and other jurisdictions, and potential future federal legislation, any of which could impose new compliance obligations, restrict the Company's offerings, or expose the Company to enforcement action; (iv) data privacy and security risk — operation of the platform involves processing of issuer data that may include material nonpublic information, and any breach, unauthorized access, prompt-injection attack, or model-leakage event could result in regulatory action, civil liability, reputational harm, or loss of customers; (v) intellectual property risk — outputs of generative AI models may be subject to evolving copyright, ownership, and licensing claims, and pending litigation against AI model providers could affect the Company's right to use underlying models; (vi) market acceptance risk — public-company issuers, their boards, their auditors, and their counsel of record may decline to adopt AI-managed executive infrastructure at the rate or pricing the Company anticipates, particularly given the novelty of the offering and the regulated status of its target customer base; (vii) infrastructure and operational risk — the platform depends on cloud-compute providers and third-party services, and outages, cost increases, or capacity constraints at those providers could impair the Company's ability to deliver service; and (viii) governance-frame failure risk — the Company's compliance gates, including its Regulation FD pre-screen, board-approval queue, and audit-chain logging, are designed to constrain AI executive outputs but cannot guarantee that no governance failure will occur.
Actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Franjose Yglesias
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company
404-734-3277
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