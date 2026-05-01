About

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTC: PNXP) Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTC: PNXP), doing business as Autonomous Holdings, Inc., is a Nevada-incorporated, SEC-reporting public company being repositioned as the first publicly reporting holding company managed by an AI operating system. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's flagship product, ExecutivesBOT (executives.bot), is a subscription platform that replaces a conventional executive team with six purpose-built AI executive roles — Bill, Tom, James, Mary, Lisa, and Robert — covering strategy, finance, operations, legal, marketing, and technology. Designed for micro-cap and OTC public issuers, ExecutivesBOT runs on a two-tier compute architecture (AUTON-9 PRIME for strategic work and AUTON-8 RELAY for operational work) and gates every material decision behind human board approval. All actions are written to an immutable seven-year audit trail aligned with SEC books-and-records requirements. Subscriptions are offered at a flat $999 per month, with usage-based pricing on higher-tier compute.

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